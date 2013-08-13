Who supports MT5 - page 5

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Urain:

:О)

LOL, that should go in "quotes of the day".


And who besides VTB has, everyone else is offshore, you are powerless, or go there if anything ;-)
 
Vladix:
It seems that NordFX was able to trade on MT5
What do you mean regulated, by whom and where? We have all the dealers working with themselves.
 
Do any of the brokers use MT5 on the stock exchange or futures, I'm sick of looking at Quick, especially after I studied MQL5.
 

Brokers offering Metatrader 5

Брокеры предлагающие терминал Metatrader 5
Брокеры предлагающие терминал Metatrader 5
  • tol64.blogspot.com
Торговая платформа Metatrader 5 всё более становится популярной среди трейдеров и уже многие брокеры начали предлагать открыть торговые счета с возможностью вести торговлю через этот терминал. В Metatrader 5 есть множество улучшений по сравнению с её предыдущей версией и те, кто желает получить в свои руки профессиональный инструмент для...
 
tol64:

Brokers offering Metatrader 5

Lepo :)

 
tol64:

Brokers offering Metatrader 5

Good tables for both MT5 and MT4, I have not seen any equivalents on the net.
 

Yes ! Excellent. Thank you very much,tol64!

 
tol64:

Brokers offering Metatrader 5

I have a question - what does the distance of the broker in the picture mean? I mean, all brokers are different distances from Live or Demo. I tried to find some connection with the table (types of accounts offered, etc.) - I didn't find any connection.
 
newdigital:
I have a question - what does the distance of the broker in the picture mean? I mean all brokers are different distance from Live or Demo. Tried to find some connection with the table (types of accounts offered, etc.) - I didn't find any connection.

The connection is the same as the size of the blue circles. That is:

The size of the blue circles depends on the minimum possible deposit amount to open a trading account. That is, the larger the circle, the more funds are needed to open an account. It is worth noting that conditions such as Minimum Account Size and Maximum Le verage may not refer specifically to the Metatrader 5 trading platform, but of all possible account types offered by the broker, where there may be other platforms as well.

P.S. Thank you all for your interest. I will try to keep the information up to date and constantly updating the directory. Feel free to suggest some ideas for development. Preferably, something that would make brokers to develop, to keep up with each other. :)

 
2. Any discussion of any banking, brokerage or other financial institutions is forbidden. Such posts are subject to deletion.
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