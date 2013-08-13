Who supports MT5 - page 5
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LOL, that should go in "quotes of the day".
It seems that NordFX was able to trade on MT5
Brokers offering Metatrader 5
Brokers offering Metatrader 5
Lepo :)
Brokers offering Metatrader 5
Yes ! Excellent. Thank you very much,tol64!
Brokers offering Metatrader 5
I have a question - what does the distance of the broker in the picture mean? I mean all brokers are different distance from Live or Demo. Tried to find some connection with the table (types of accounts offered, etc.) - I didn't find any connection.
The connection is the same as the size of the blue circles. That is:
The size of the blue circles depends on the minimum possible deposit amount to open a trading account. That is, the larger the circle, the more funds are needed to open an account. It is worth noting that conditions such as Minimum Account Size and Maximum Le verage may not refer specifically to the Metatrader 5 trading platform, but of all possible account types offered by the broker, where there may be other platforms as well.
P.S. Thank you all for your interest. I will try to keep the information up to date and constantly updating the directory. Feel free to suggest some ideas for development. Preferably, something that would make brokers to develop, to keep up with each other. :)