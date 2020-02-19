Examples: An Expert Advisor Made to Order. Manual for a Trader
Hahaha.. that conversation is really happen sometimes.
How to add trailing stop to this simple (Sample_4)EA?
This is an extremely useful article and I really appreciate the time and effort that went into its creation. What's needed now is a database of programmers with full contact information (including languages the programmer is fluent in - specifying written or spoken) along with a feedback system where the reliability and effectiveness of the programmers can be rated by other traders. Thank you Andrey for a well thought out article.
Rich
Panama, Central America
Rich
Panama, Central America
Abinadi:
This is an extremely useful article and I really appreciate the time and effort that went into its creation. What's needed now is a database of programmers with full contact information (including languages the programmer is fluent in - specifying written or spoken) along with a feedback system where the reliability and effectiveness of the programmers can be rated by other traders. Thank you Andrey for a well thought out article.
Rich
Panama, Central America
This is an extremely useful article and I really appreciate the time and effort that went into its creation. What's needed now is a database of programmers with full contact information (including languages the programmer is fluent in - specifying written or spoken) along with a feedback system where the reliability and effectiveness of the programmers can be rated by other traders. Thank you Andrey for a well thought out article.
Rich
Panama, Central America
Not a bad idea at all. I'm fluent in Dutch, English, Polish. I can read French, German and some Russian. On my site there are testimonials put by some of my clients.
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I can't download examples EA in this article, (Sample_1.mq4 - Sample_4.mq4)
sindrayanto:It's very strange. What message do you get when you try to download it?
I can't download examples EA in this article, (Sample_1.mq4 - Sample_4.mq4)
I can't download examples EA in this article, (Sample_1.mq4 - Sample_4.mq4)
Rosh:i can downloads it but it apear blank page now, so there is nothing , only blank page
sindrayanto:It's very strange. What message do you get when you try to download it?
I can't download examples EA in this article, (Sample_1.mq4 - Sample_4.mq4)
I can't download examples EA in this article, (Sample_1.mq4 - Sample_4.mq4)
I'm also having trouble downloading these examples.. If anyone has been able (or can) download them, could you please email them to me: edwardbaafi [at] gmail.com.. Thanks..
I would like to thank you for making everything so very clear. We newbies, needed this, Thanks again.
Really appreciate what you have posted here.
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New article An Expert Advisor Made to Order. Manual for a Trader has been published:
Author: Andrey Khatimlianskii