Examples: An Expert Advisor Made to Order. Manual for a Trader

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New article An Expert Advisor Made to Order. Manual for a Trader has been published:

Not all traders are programmers. And not all of the programmers are really good ones. So, what should be done, if you need to automate your system by do not have time and desire to study MQL4?

Author: Andrey Khatimlianskii

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Hahaha.. that conversation is really happen sometimes.
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How to add trailing stop to this simple (Sample_4)EA?
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This is an extremely useful article and I really appreciate the time and effort that went into its creation. What's needed now is a database of programmers with full contact information (including languages the programmer is fluent in - specifying written or spoken) along with a feedback system where the reliability and effectiveness of the programmers can be rated by other traders. Thank you Andrey for a well thought out article.
Rich
Panama, Central America
 
Abinadi:
This is an extremely useful article and I really appreciate the time and effort that went into its creation. What's needed now is a database of programmers with full contact information (including languages the programmer is fluent in - specifying written or spoken) along with a feedback system where the reliability and effectiveness of the programmers can be rated by other traders. Thank you Andrey for a well thought out article.
Rich
Panama, Central America


Not a bad idea at all. I'm fluent in Dutch, English, Polish. I can read French, German and some Russian. On my site there are testimonials put by some of my clients.

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I can't download examples EA in this article, (Sample_1.mq4 - Sample_4.mq4)
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sindrayanto:
I can't download examples EA in this article, (Sample_1.mq4 - Sample_4.mq4)
It's very strange. What message do you get when you try to download it?

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Rosh:
sindrayanto:
I can't download examples EA in this article, (Sample_1.mq4 - Sample_4.mq4)
It's very strange. What message do you get when you try to download it?


i can downloads it but it apear blank page now, so there is nothing , only blank page
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I'm also having trouble downloading these examples..  If anyone has been able (or can) download them,   could you please email them to me: edwardbaafi [at] gmail.com..  Thanks..
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I would like to thank you for making everything so very clear. We newbies, needed this, Thanks again.
 
Really appreciate what you have posted here.
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