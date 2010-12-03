Gentlemen site developers - please write correctly in Russian - page 4
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Why did you collapse from your chair? That was my post, in which I agreed that in "in this context the words 'validity' and 'accessibility' should not be used, for slang". And indeed, the text has since been corrected. Although it really isn't an error.
I have no time to argue with you. And I will not argue with you, as you have not made a single real argument for the correctness of your statements. And in response to our arguments you "fall off the chair".
I am not going to argue with you either, but simply give you the facts,
1. there is no such word in the spelling dictionary of the Russian language.
2. No one I surveyed specifically for this case (that's 13-15 people, including those with philological education) have ever heard this word.
(3.) I'm not familiar with the word, although I read the technical documentation and know a little bit about programming (i.e. I know some "programmer's slang").
...
OK, let's keep it simple. Let's take a vote:
Who among the participants, understands the meaning of the word "DOUBLE"? Who can say they use the word in everyday speech?
How to Write an Expert Advisor or an Indicator -> http://translate.google.com/#en|ru|-> How to Write an Expert Advisor or an Indicator
How to Write an Expert Advisor or an Indicator -> http://www.microsofttranslator.com/ -> How to Write an Expert Advisor or an Indicator
How to Write an Expert Advisor or an Indicator -> http://www.translate.ru/Default.aspx/Text -> How to Write an Expert Advisor or an Indicator
С-4
Simply run a Yandex search on the Moshkov library (lib.ru) for the word "accessibility". And you will see that the word has been used many times in both Russian and Soviet literature.
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Simply run a Yandex search on the Moshkov library (lib.ru) for the word "accessibility". You will see that the word has been used many times in both Russian and Soviet literature.
There you go:
There is no such word and its derivatives in Russian:
There you go:
There is no such word and its derivatives in Russian:
A normal word, from the word 'access'.
That's how the Russian language changes - an occasional mistake in a Microsoft Word dictionary - and that's it, the Russian teacher will be convinced right next to the blackboard that she doesn't know a damn thing.
Let's measure not by search engines, they won't give you anything, but at least by specialized resources.
perhaps here: http://morphology.ru/
SZZY: This is the 21st century, what will happen next?
dedicated resource https://www.mql5.com/go?link=http://gramota.ru/