The future of automated trading: round two - page 16

New comment
 

What are you fighting for, gentlemen? ))).....

[Deleted]  
LeoV:

What are you fighting for, gentlemen? ))).....

For equal access to the "complaint" button for all.
 
LeoV:

What are you fighting for, gentlemen? ))).....

For equal access to the teak stream for all.
[Deleted]  
timbo:
Here's to equal access to the "complaint" button for all.
sandex:
Here's to universal equal access to the tick box thread.
:). I'll say more -
[Deleted]  
Vita:

1. I completely agree that arbitrage fields are a fighting ground for robots. But these fields are primarily found by humans, by human creative talent. I doubt there is or has ever been a robot capable of finding these very arbitrage fields, because it is a creative search for exceptions in an ever-evolving environment. First of all, a person points his/her finger at an arbitrage place, and then a highly specialised trade arbitrage robot is written for this place, for this market, for this specific feature. The best thing this robot can do is to check its efficiency and the existence of arbitrage conditions so that it stops working in time.

How much land could a peasant in the early 19th century plough? And how much land does a modern American farmer plough? How many peasants have been put out of work by the development of mechanisation? They have been rendered unnecessary in this field. Similarly, the "human creative talents" working for the big companies, who can obviously afford to employ the best of the best, will leave many individual farmers without bread from the financial markets, armed with the most advanced mechanisation.

The strategy is not being killed, it is just being used by too many people and its profitability comes to naught. The question is who are these many? Today a significant number of them are robots, because one robot can replace a crowd of individuals. In other words, the strategy fading cycle is getting faster, because it does not need to be used by thousands of traders to decrease its profitability as it used to be before, one robot is enough. The lifetime of strategies becomes shorter, while the number of strategists, at best, stays at the same level. What do we get in the end? - An efficient market where systematic speculative profits are impossible.

 
LeoV:

What are you fighting for, gentlemen? ))).....

We're not fighting, Leonid. timbo defends the hypothesis that the efficient market does not allow to predict the movement of any instrument on the basis of past information. So the poor trader has nothing left in the future life - all will be grabbed by giants. So I wonder, how do your networks work? :-)
 
timbo: Here's to universal equal access to the complaint button.

It's all the little things in life. Doesn't affect profits.....))))

Here' s to universal equal access to the tickstream.

What's the problem with eSignal? Buy it and download it. )))

 
LeoV:

It's all the little things in life. It doesn't affect profits.....))))

What's the problem with eSignal? Buy it and download it. )))

The problem is that there's nothing to buy. And there's nothing to buy.
[Deleted]  
rsi:
We are not fighting, Leonid. timbo defends the hypothesis that the efficient market does not allow to predict the movement of any instrument on the basis of past information. Therefore, the poor trader has nothing left in the future life - all will be grabbed by giants. So I wonder, how do your networks work? :-)
Well, he has already answered this question - they do not work very well, there are no super profits, and no happiness in sophisticated networks.
Интервью с Леонидом Величковским: "Главный миф о нейронных сетях – сверхприбыльность" - Automated Trading Championship 2010
  • championship.mql5.com
Леонид Величковский уже принимал участие в Чемпионатах по автоматическому трейдингу. В 2008 году его мультивалютная нейронная сеть ярко вспыхнула на небосклоне, заработав в определенный момент 110 000 $, но в итоге пала жертвой собственного агрессивного мани-менеджмента. В данном материале Леонид рассказывает о самых распространенных мифах и заблуждениях, связанных с нейросетями.
 
rsi: We are not fighting, Leonid. timbo defends the hypothesis that the efficient market does not allow to predict the movement of any instrument on the basis of past information. Therefore, the poor trader has nothing left in the future life - all will be grabbed by giants. So I wonder, how do your networks work? :-)
Wherever there are big money and business giants, you can always find a way to take a piece of pie from these giants. Many people live on it. And they do not live badly either ))))
1...91011121314151617181920212223...27
New comment