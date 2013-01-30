The future of automated trading: round two - page 16
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What are you fighting for, gentlemen? ))).....
What are you fighting for, gentlemen? ))).....
What are you fighting for, gentlemen? ))).....
Here's to equal access to the "complaint" button for all.
Here's to universal equal access to the tick box thread.
1. I completely agree that arbitrage fields are a fighting ground for robots. But these fields are primarily found by humans, by human creative talent. I doubt there is or has ever been a robot capable of finding these very arbitrage fields, because it is a creative search for exceptions in an ever-evolving environment. First of all, a person points his/her finger at an arbitrage place, and then a highly specialised trade arbitrage robot is written for this place, for this market, for this specific feature. The best thing this robot can do is to check its efficiency and the existence of arbitrage conditions so that it stops working in time.
How much land could a peasant in the early 19th century plough? And how much land does a modern American farmer plough? How many peasants have been put out of work by the development of mechanisation? They have been rendered unnecessary in this field. Similarly, the "human creative talents" working for the big companies, who can obviously afford to employ the best of the best, will leave many individual farmers without bread from the financial markets, armed with the most advanced mechanisation.
The strategy is not being killed, it is just being used by too many people and its profitability comes to naught. The question is who are these many? Today a significant number of them are robots, because one robot can replace a crowd of individuals. In other words, the strategy fading cycle is getting faster, because it does not need to be used by thousands of traders to decrease its profitability as it used to be before, one robot is enough. The lifetime of strategies becomes shorter, while the number of strategists, at best, stays at the same level. What do we get in the end? - An efficient market where systematic speculative profits are impossible.
What are you fighting for, gentlemen? ))).....
It's all the little things in life. Doesn't affect profits.....))))
Here' s to universal equal access to the tickstream.
What's the problem with eSignal? Buy it and download it. )))
It's all the little things in life. It doesn't affect profits.....))))
What's the problem with eSignal? Buy it and download it. )))
We are not fighting, Leonid. timbo defends the hypothesis that the efficient market does not allow to predict the movement of any instrument on the basis of past information. Therefore, the poor trader has nothing left in the future life - all will be grabbed by giants. So I wonder, how do your networks work? :-)