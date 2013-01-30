The future of automated trading: round two - page 11

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timbo:

Come on, let's be friends. You can't insult anyone. Then we'll sort out who can and who can't. Then we'll move on to linguistic analysis of the word insult. Then...

What's the point? Let's just leave it at that. )

 
timbo:
As a warning and in order to avoid unintentional abuse in the future, would you be so kind as to read out a complete list of those who can and cannot be insulted on this forum? As I understand it, you can insult Shiryaev's students and Nobel laureates, there's no ban or deletion of posts for that. But pointing out to C-4 the obvious reasons for his unworthy behaviour is not allowed.
There is a "complain" button; we won't make lists.
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Rosh:
There's a 'complaint' button, we won't make lists.
Where is the button? Lack of certainty creates too much flexibility in decision-making. A list would be helpful.
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timbo:
Where is the button? Lack of certainty breeds excessive flexibility in decision-making. A list would be helpful.
Each post has two "buttons" Complaint and Reply.
 
Interesting:
Every post has two "buttons" for complain and reply.

All I have is an ANSWER. I guess I'm not allowed to complain. (joking)


[Deleted]  
Interesting:
Each post has two "buttons" Complain and ANSWER.
I have only "reply" - Google Chrome. I tried IE8 - only "reply" too. And in both cases not buttons, but an inscription appearing and disappearing.
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timbo:
I only have "reply" - Google Chrome. I tried IE8 - only "reply" too. And in both cases not buttons, but an inscription appearing and disappearing.

I don't know, I have both Reply and Complain. For my own posts, there's also REMOVE and DELETE.

Well as it is "buttons", and so of course the inscription with URL... :)

[Deleted]  

At the moment the "Complaint" command (as a link) is only available to users with a rating > 100

We will lower the threshold to 20 shortly

 
murad:

At the moment, the "Complaint" command (as a link) is only available to users with a rating > 100

In the near future we'll lower the threshold to 20

Well thank goodness, or I thought - calcium deficiency...:) (joking)

Yeah, when the championship starts - it will be something to talk about...

 

fun thread ! write again...

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