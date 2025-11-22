Errors, bugs, questions - page 581
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Of course I could do VPS or some other twisted thing, the Quad has already set a pretty high level, and if I move to something no worse (because I could do it all easier there). And then, in my opinion, the platform should be the trader's friend, it's his "machine", and now one has to think how to get around it.
I haven't met any brokers who use MT4 and are going to give it up. Have you?
I've tried this, but for some reason it doesn't work for more than one month. The testing stops and the agent is unloaded.
This is already a cause for investigation by the Service Desk.
Could you please send your expert with a detailed explanation of how and what you are doing step by step so that we can reproduce the problem? After researching, the expert sent will be irretrievably wiped out.
... If they also made a tab in the 'windows' menu so that the graphs could be arranged cascodically. It would be even more convenient.
False alarm. I had a fault. Haven't used the visualiser for a long time. Didn't put the indicator in the expert correctly. It's fine now. I just checked.
If they also made a tab in the 'windows' menu so that the graphs could be arranged cascodically. It would be even more convenient.
I mean, should I still send an expert AND make the agent unload?
Shall I send it to the servicedeck?
Below is a script which should output the labels for the selected character, regardless of which character it is thrown on. However, it only outputs the labels when thrown on the same character. Plz need a nudge.
Below is a script which should output the labels for the selected character, regardless of which character it is thrown on. However, it only outputs the labels when thrown on the same character. Plz need a nudge .
Objects are created (present in object list). The question is probably the coordinates you want them to appear on.