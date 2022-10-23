Artificial Intelligence 2020 - is there progress? - page 34
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And most importantly, I'm not saying that the intellectualisation of machines is not possible. I was saying that current technology won't allow it until it solves the problems I've voiced. There was a mention of the Chinese, I know they are working on it. But until machines pass Tureign's test, they are generalizing algorithms, but as soon as they will pass it, they will be intellectuals. Any questions?
The Younagyrgyn test is certainly brave. Mikhail, brother... realise yourself. From this option I would talk to you on the basis of the printed
The Younagyrgyn test is certainly brave. Mikhail, brother... realise yourself. From this option I would talk to you on the basis of the printed
Also artificial intelligence won't take credit. Although I think that's an advantage... but still..... if we're talking about the difference :-)
Your information, Mikhail? The AI will certainly not take credit.
Your information, Mikhail? The AI will certainly not take credit.
Not artificial intelligence, but a demonstration of a genetic algorithm. Racing cars, maybe those who haven't seen them.
Not artificial intelligence, but a demonstration of a genetic algorithm. Racing cars, maybe those who haven't seen them.
And most importantly, I'm not saying that machine intelligence isn't possible. I was saying that the current technology will not allow it until it solves the problems I mentioned. There was also a story about the Chinese, I know they are working on it. But until machines pass Tureign's test, they are generalizing algorithms, but as soon as they will pass it, they will be intellectuals. Questions?
But we're talking about high stuff here,
Oh pardon, just arrived, not aware of it. I'll read it in a minute.