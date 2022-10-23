Artificial Intelligence 2020 - is there progress? - page 34

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Mihail Marchukajtes:
And most importantly, I'm not saying that the intellectualisation of machines is not possible. I was saying that current technology won't allow it until it solves the problems I've voiced. There was a mention of the Chinese, I know they are working on it. But until machines pass Tureign's test, they are generalizing algorithms, but as soon as they will pass it, they will be intellectuals. Any questions?

The Younagyrgyn test is certainly brave. Mikhail, brother... realise yourself. From this option I would talk to you on the basis of the printed

 
Also, artificial intelligence will not take credit. Although I think that's an advantage... but still..... if we talk about the difference :-)
 
Vitaliy Maznev:

The Younagyrgyn test is certainly brave. Mikhail, brother... realise yourself. From this option I would talk to you on the basis of the printed

Sorry I'm not familiar with this kind of test.... I'm afraid to even google it. I'm afraid it'll just tell me to fuck off :-)
 
Mihail Marchukajtes:
Also artificial intelligence won't take credit. Although I think that's an advantage... but still..... if we're talking about the difference :-)

Your information, Mikhail? The AI will certainly not take credit.

 
Judging by the information on the internet I think the car will become intelligent when it wants to kill us. :-) Too much negativity in general and its desire will be a natural reaction of the body :-) Skynet, you can't sell it :-))))))
 
Vitaliy Maznev:

Your information, Mikhail? The AI will certainly not take credit.

Well you ask what the AI can and what I can. solely in this context :-)
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Not artificial intelligence, but a demonstration of a genetic algorithm. Racing cars, maybe those who haven't seen them.


 
Aleksei Stepanenko:

Not artificial intelligence, but a demonstration of a genetic algorithm. Racing cars, maybe those who haven't seen them.


I have... funny really..... The fact of learning is on the face of it. But we're talking about high matter here, which by the way the AI can't understand at this stage :-)
 
Mihail Marchukajtes:
And most importantly, I'm not saying that machine intelligence isn't possible. I was saying that the current technology will not allow it until it solves the problems I mentioned. There was also a story about the Chinese, I know they are working on it. But until machines pass Tureign's test, they are generalizing algorithms, but as soon as they will pass it, they will be intellectuals. Questions?
Passing the Turing test largely depends on the intellectual abilities of the tester, not just the machine). With one the prog will pass the test, and with another it will fail.
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Mihail Marchukajtes:
But we're talking about high stuff here,

Oh pardon, just arrived, not aware of it. I'll read it in a minute.

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