Is artificial intelligence for creating advisors for sale anywhere?
Pavel Malyshko:See the machine learning topic.
Hello! I wonder how it all works, namely EAs with artificial intelligence ...
I want to know how it works, how much coverage there is of all kinds of market factors that EAs can take into account ...
I think there are experts on the subject. It's not an easy topic to search the Internet, so I ask here)
Hello! I wonder how it all works, namely EAs with artificial intelligence ...
I want to know how it works, how much coverage there is of all kinds of market factors that EAs can take into account ...
I think there are experts on the subject. It's not an easy topic to search the Internet, so I ask here)
The approaches are different, with varying degrees of insanity).
Sber has already made a -2 billion trade with its AI
Alexey Volchanskiy:I have often heard from IT people that a big company can do whatever it needs to do. And I tried to explain that trading is not an area where you just hire smart people and they build you a money-printing machine. They don't get it), and that's the result.
Sber has already made a -2 billion trade with its AI
Sber has already made a -2 billion trade with its AI
Alexey Volchanskiy:Maybe they need help.
Sber has already made a -2 billion trade with its AI.
Sber has already made a -2 billion trade with its AI.
Alexey Volchanskiy:
Sber's already made a $2 billion trade with the A.I.
Sber's already made a $2 billion trade with the A.I.
Don't collect gossip. That 2 billion settled with someone else. And they said it was the AI that lost it at cards.
Pavel Malyshko:Artificial intelligence cannot sell because it is a person. It can be sold as a cunningly-algorithmised puppet. But, as far as trading is concerned, I haven't seen any.
Hello! I wonder how it all works, namely EAs with artificial intelligence ...
I want to know how it works, how much coverage there is of all kinds of market factors that EAs can take into account ...
I think there are experts on the subject. It's not an easy topic to search on the Internet, so I ask here)
Hello! I wonder how it all works, namely EAs with artificial intelligence ...
I want to know how it works, how much coverage there is of all kinds of market factors that EAs can take into account ...
I think there are experts on the subject. It's not an easy topic to search on the Internet, so I ask here)
Good question. Where to buy some brains))
Реter Konow:
Artificial intelligence cannot be sold as it is a person. A cunningly algorithmised puppet can be sold. But, as far as trading is concerned, I haven't seen any.
Artificial intelligence cannot be sold as it is a person. A cunningly algorithmised puppet can be sold. But, as far as trading is concerned, I haven't seen any.
In fact, there is a website of a Russian developer...if it is allowed to throw links here and the moderator allows me to do it...so you can look...if the moderator does not allow it, then I will not).
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how self-learning is done, how much coverage of all sorts of market factors, which can take into account such EA ...
I am curious to know how everything works ... how self-learning is done, how much the coverage of all sorts of market factors, which can take into account such EA ...)