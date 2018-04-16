Why is Python so fashionable in machine learning? - page 5
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Somebody's nonsense, I wasn't kidding. You just have not penetrated into, as well as the "critics" of the scientist.
I got into it just fine. He has tongues to blame for the program not working. And read the phrases I cited. That is forgivable for a fifth grader, but not for a so-called Scientist.
I got into it just fine. He has tongues to blame for the program not working. And read the phrases I cited. That's forgivable for a fifth grader, but not for a so-called Scientist.
Why are you so surprised?
So, and some of the languages are not the same, and do not work like that...
My knowledge is close to zero )) Ok, I need to find a package to calculate FIR filter coefficients. And not with windows methods (long filters appear), but with Equiripple.
In Matlab, I just use such a utility, simple and convenient. I doubt that there is such a thing in R. But still, please look for it, I'll mention you in the article ))
And you can write the code to calculate any filter with writing the coefficients to a file, that's what this utility generates. It only remains to add the part for writing the coefficients. It has been done for a long time and I won't describe it here.
***
No, I won't, it's difficult for me, because I have never been interested in filters.
If in general, the search for filters is quite possible difficulties, because R is a package of statistics, and although there are packages with filters, but I think not at the level at which you reason.
No, I will not undertake, it is difficult for me, as I have never been interested in filters.
If in general, the search for filters is quite possible difficulties, because R is a package of statistics, and although there are packages with filters, but I think not at the level at which you reasoning.
Yes, I searched a year ago, found something, but the level ... Almost all windows. And the window I myself can count, it's easy. I don't really need statistics yet.
I read the articlehttps://habrahabr.ru/post/350042/, cool machine and again Google offers all the API and development tools in Pyton. But why, it's slow, what's the point of cool hardware if you use a slow language?
Yes, I know the libraries are written in pluses and they're fast. But the user code is still in python. I dabbled with python a long time ago, maybe something extraordinary happened over the years to make it so popular?
If anyone knows anything, please let me know.
All doubts fall away when a practical task comes up. I put Ubuntu as my second system in a day, put all the packages, wrote the code in Python and got paid. With# I think you understand everything. And C++, you're welcome, there's Sierra Charts. I downloaded them, looked longingly at the description and examples... And then, without realizing it, I started to use them. Then, somehow, imperceptibly passed a trial period of two weeks. P.S. The two weeks of the trial period passed unnoticed, because I continued to use C#.
All doubts fall away when the practical task appears. I put Ubuntu as my second system in a day, installed all the packages, wrote code in Python and got paid. With # I think you understand everything. And C++, you're welcome, there's Sierra Charts. I downloaded them, looked longingly at the description and examples... And then, without realizing it, I started to use them. Then, somehow, imperceptibly passed a trial period of two weeks. P.S. The two weeks of trial period passed unnoticed, because I continued to write in C#.
You started with Python and finished with Sharp. So what's the conclusion?
My knowledge is approaching zero )) Ok, I need to find a package for calculating FIR filter coefficients. And not with windows methods (long filters appear), but with Equiripple.
In Matlab, I just use such a utility, simple and convenient. I doubt that there is such a thing in R. But still, please look for it, I'll mention you in the article ))
And you can write the code to calculate any filter with writing the coefficients to a file, that's what this utility generates. It only remains to add the part for writing the coefficients. It has been done for a long time and I won't describe it here.
***
Judging by many of your posts, you use Matlab for many calculations. R can work with Matlab directly in a client-server (Matlab) connection. The package
Matlabr package I think covers all your needs.
Regarding Python - Today everything in Python is fully executable in P and vice versa. Each has strengths and weaknesses so no problem taking the best of each and using it together.
Good luck
Judging by many posts you use Matlab for many calculations. P can work with Matlab directly in a client-server (Matlab) connection. The package
Matlab package I think covers all your needs.
Regarding Python - Today everything in Python is fully executable in P and vice versa. Each has strengths and weaknesses so no problem taking the best of each and using it together.
Good luck
I don't understand why I need this bundle. Matlab covers all my needs, but it's a paid product (the trial doesn't count), so you can't use its code in the same article, and you can't show the calculation of filters in Matlab. That's why I asked about R.
And with Python I will remember what I once knew. I put Iron Pyton on VS 2017, let's see what it is.
It is necessary to see what Python is by installing it from the official site. Iron Python is not like that. It is a Microsoft creation. It is not needed by anybody. As far as I know it is not compatible with Python packages.
https://www.python.org/downloads/ What version do you recommend? I see that often the version number does not correlate with the release date. Different language branches?