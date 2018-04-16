Why is Python so fashionable in machine learning? - page 6
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What version would you recommend?
The third of course. And then it makes sense to choose only if there are some special requirements - the last release, which is 3.6.5 now.
the third, of course.
3.6.5 - the latest from 2018.03.28 ?
https://www.python.org/downloads/ What version do you recommend? I see that often the version number does not correlate with the release date. Different branches of the language?
Just add a Python version to VS. There's version 3.6, you can also put anaconda there (not sure why VS needs it).
https://docs.microsoft.com/ru-ru/visualstudio/python/installing-python-support-in-visual-studio
Just put the Python add-on to VS. There's a 3.6 version there, you can also put anaconda there (not sure why VS needs it)
https://docs.microsoft.com/ru-ru/visualstudio/python/installing-python-support-in-visual-studio
On VS I put the Pyton package from the installer, as you have the link prescribed, there is a Pyton and Iron Pyton package, but Combinator berated it. I downloaded 3.6.5 from the official site and Anaconda too, I still remember it. I will put it also. I understand that Anaconda has many different packages.
Well, last time I worked with Pyton about 10 years ago and since then everything has changed)), I will study it little by little.
In studio it's set up like this
On VS, I put the Pyton package from the installer, as you have a link prescribed, there is a Pyton and Iron Pyton package, but Combinator berated it. I downloaded 3.6.5 from the official site and Anaconda, too, I still remember it. I will put it also. I understand that Anaconda has many different packages.
Well, last time I worked with Pyton about 10 years ago and since then everything has changed)), I will study it little by little.
In the studio it's set up like this
And by the way, there are filters in the SciPy libre
i don't know, i don't understand them :) just give me the article :))
http://scipy-cookbook.readthedocs.io/items/FIRFilter.html
Here's another list of fs
https://docs.scipy.org/doc/scipy/reference/signal.html
https://www.python.org/downloads/ What version do you recommend? I see that often the version number does not correlate with the release date. Different branches of the language?
Use version 3.
On VS, I put the Pyton package from the installer, as you have a link prescribed, there is a Pyton and Iron Pyton package, but Combinator berated it. I downloaded 3.6.5 from the official site and Anaconda, too, I still remember it. I will put it also. I understand that Anaconda has many different packages.
Well, last time I worked with Pyton about 10 years ago and since then everything has changed)), I will study it little by little.
In studio it's set up like this
For Python it's better to use a notepad with plugins, Notepad++ is good for Windows. Or you can use PyCharm and it's easier than VS. On Linux I use gedit and PyCharm only if you have a complicated project
On VS, I put the Pyton package from the installer, as you have a link prescribed, there is a Pyton and Iron Pyton package, but Combinator berated it. I downloaded 3.6.5 from the official site and Anaconda, too, I still remember it. I will put it also. I understand that Anaconda has many different packages.
Well, last time I worked with Pyton about 10 years ago and since then everything has changed)), I will study it little by little.
In studio it's set up like this