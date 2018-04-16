Why is Python so fashionable in machine learning? - page 6

New comment
 
Alexey Volchanskiy:

What version would you recommend?

The third of course. And then it makes sense to choose only if there are some special requirements - the last release, which is 3.6.5 now.

 
Combinator:

the third, of course.

3.6.5 - the latest from 2018.03.28 ?

[Deleted]  
Alexey Volchanskiy:

https://www.python.org/downloads/ What version do you recommend? I see that often the version number does not correlate with the release date. Different branches of the language?

Just add a Python version to VS. There's version 3.6, you can also put anaconda there (not sure why VS needs it).

https://docs.microsoft.com/ru-ru/visualstudio/python/installing-python-support-in-visual-studio

Установка поддержки Python
Установка поддержки Python
  • 2018.02.15
  • kraigb
  • docs.microsoft.com
Подробные инструкции по установке средств Python для Visual Studio (PTVS) в Visual Studio 2017, 2015, 2013, 2012 и 2010, включая параметры и расположения установки.
 
Maxim Dmitrievsky:

Just put the Python add-on to VS. There's a 3.6 version there, you can also put anaconda there (not sure why VS needs it)

https://docs.microsoft.com/ru-ru/visualstudio/python/installing-python-support-in-visual-studio

On VS I put the Pyton package from the installer, as you have the link prescribed, there is a Pyton and Iron Pyton package, but Combinator berated it. I downloaded 3.6.5 from the official site and Anaconda too, I still remember it. I will put it also. I understand that Anaconda has many different packages.

Well, last time I worked with Pyton about 10 years ago and since then everything has changed)), I will study it little by little.

In studio it's set up like this

Aviva

[Deleted]  
Alexey Volchanskiy:

On VS, I put the Pyton package from the installer, as you have a link prescribed, there is a Pyton and Iron Pyton package, but Combinator berated it. I downloaded 3.6.5 from the official site and Anaconda, too, I still remember it. I will put it also. I understand that Anaconda has many different packages.

Well, last time I worked with Pyton about 10 years ago and since then everything has changed)), I will study it little by little.

In the studio it's set up like this


And by the way, there are filters in the SciPy libre

i don't know, i don't understand them :) just give me the article :))

http://scipy-cookbook.readthedocs.io/items/FIRFilter.html

FIR filter — SciPy Cookbook documentation
  • scipy-cookbook.readthedocs.io
The final plots shows the original signal (thin blue line), the filtered signal (shifted by the appropriate phase delay to align with the original signal; thin red line), and the "good" part of the filtered signal (heavy green line). The "good part" is the part of the signal that is not affected by the initial conditions.
[Deleted]  

Here's another list of fs

https://docs.scipy.org/doc/scipy/reference/signal.html

Signal processing (scipy.signal) — SciPy v1.0.0 Reference Guide
  • docs.scipy.org
Filtering¶ Filter design¶ Lower-level filter design functions: Matlab-style IIR filter design¶ Continuous-Time Linear Systems¶ Discrete-Time Linear Systems¶ LTI Representations¶ Waveforms¶ Window functions¶
 
Alexey Volchanskiy:

https://www.python.org/downloads/ What version do you recommend? I see that often the version number does not correlate with the release date. Different branches of the language?

Use version 3.

 
Alexey Volchanskiy:

On VS, I put the Pyton package from the installer, as you have a link prescribed, there is a Pyton and Iron Pyton package, but Combinator berated it. I downloaded 3.6.5 from the official site and Anaconda, too, I still remember it. I will put it also. I understand that Anaconda has many different packages.

Well, last time I worked with Pyton about 10 years ago and since then everything has changed)), I will study it little by little.

In studio it's set up like this


For Python it's better to use a notepad with plugins, Notepad++ is good for Windows. Or you can use PyCharm and it's easier than VS. On Linux I use gedit and PyCharm only if you have a complicated project

 
3.6
 
Alexey Volchanskiy:

On VS, I put the Pyton package from the installer, as you have a link prescribed, there is a Pyton and Iron Pyton package, but Combinator berated it. I downloaded 3.6.5 from the official site and Anaconda, too, I still remember it. I will put it also. I understand that Anaconda has many different packages.

Well, last time I worked with Pyton about 10 years ago and since then everything has changed)), I will study it little by little.

In studio it's set up like this


Anokonda is a good thing. Lots of preinstalled packages. It saves you the trouble of tinkering with the installation of some packages in Windows. Can be used with VS.
123456789
New comment