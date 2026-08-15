Features of the mql5 language, subtleties and tricks - page 26
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fxsaber:
A handy feature for Hedge accounts ...
Can you explain the convenience by example? Not in code, but in words.
The opening price and volume will correspond to the Net position. Perhaps something has changed since that time.
You can quickly check now.
Hi guys,
I once saw that you can set an empty string in the input, that is, without a name, and then the external variables when applied to the chart will be an empty string,
I had to use a blank string when I plotted the external variables on the chart.
Who remembers, knows?
Hi guys,
I once saw that you can set an empty string in the input, that is, without a name, and then the external variables when applied to the chart will be an empty string,
I had to use a blank string when I plotted the external variables on the chart.
Who remembers?
Exactly a blank line? Maybe (I've seen somewhere) to try an enumeration?
But in general, I do so:
Exactly a blank? Maybe (I've seen it somewhere) to try enumeration?
In general, I do so:
And I do so, too, but once a year ago saw the message, some kind of special code that just a blank line, without a name and description.
Whether it seemed to me
now an empty string
input a1=""
but somewhere there was a view of an empty string, even without the naming .....
well, here's an example
only here, it's just a line
I also do so, but once a year ago I saw a message, some kind of special code that just a blank line, no name or description.
Or was it just me
now the empty string
input a1=""
but somewhere there was a view of an empty string, even without the naming .....
well, here's an example
but here it's just a line
Try setting the sinput
Try setting a sinput
Thanks, not it.
Better just an input stringI must have just imagined it :-(....
Separators in parameters:
NOTHING // ===== ===== =====
};
sinput ENUM_NOTHING z_; // ===== Описание =====
this?
How do you make a non-breaking space?
How do you make a non-breaking space?