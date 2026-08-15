Features of the mql5 language, subtleties and tricks - page 26

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fxsaber:

A handy feature for Hedge accounts ...

Can you explain the convenience by example? Not in code, but in words.
 
Artyom Trishkin:
Can you explain the convenience by example? Not in code, but in words.

The opening price and volume will correspond to the Net position. Perhaps something has changed since that time.

You can quickly check now.

 

Hi guys,

I once saw that you can set an empty string in the input, that is, without a name, and then the external variables when applied to the chart will be an empty string,

I had to use a blank string when I plotted the external variables on the chart.

Who remembers, knows?

 
Vladislav Andruschenko:

Hi guys,

I once saw that you can set an empty string in the input, that is, without a name, and then the external variables when applied to the chart will be an empty string,

I had to use a blank string when I plotted the external variables on the chart.

Who remembers?

Exactly a blank line? Maybe (I've seen somewhere) to try an enumeration?

But in general, I do so:

sinput string  EA_Params = "-- Параметры Работы советника --"; //======================================
 
Artyom Trishkin:

Exactly a blank? Maybe (I've seen it somewhere) to try enumeration?

In general, I do so:


And I do so, too, but once a year ago saw the message, some kind of special code that just a blank line, without a name and description.

Whether it seemed to me

now an empty string

input a1=""

but somewhere there was a view of an empty string, even without the naming .....


well, here's an example


only here, it's just a line

 
Vladislav Andruschenko:


I also do so, but once a year ago I saw a message, some kind of special code that just a blank line, no name or description.

Or was it just me

now the empty string

input a1=""

but somewhere there was a view of an empty string, even without the naming .....


well, here's an example


but here it's just a line


Try setting the sinput
 
Vladimir Pastushak:

Try setting a sinput


Thanks, not it.

Better just an input string

I must have just imagined it :-(....
 
Roffild:

Separators in parameters:

enum ENUM_NOTHING {
   NOTHING // ===== ===== =====
};

sinput ENUM_NOTHING z_; // ===== Описание =====
Such a parameter will not affect the continuation of testing after stopping, because the user cannot accidentally change it.

that?
 
Taras Slobodyanik:
this?


How do you make a non-breaking space?

 
Vladislav Andruschenko:

How do you make a non-breaking space?

See the script in the appendix - is that what you mean? Alt + 0160 on the numeric keypad
Files:
Test.mq4  1 kb
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