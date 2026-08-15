Features of the mql5 language, subtleties and tricks - page 171

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fxsaber:

In the green frame my partial execution became equal to the lower red frame. The partial was two trades.

Well that's for the second part, as I assumed an additional order was placed at the time of activation. Is the first part missing altogether? And what's the size of this second part? It shouldn't be full... Try to pull the list of orders by position ID. See what you get.

 
Alexey Viktorov:

Well, this is for the second part, as I assumed an additional order is placed at the moment of activation.

There is no additional order. It's not MT4 after all.

There is always one partial order. Until it is executed, it is not in the history. I.e. there are deals in the history, but the order may not be there since it has not yet been completely filled.

 
fxsaber:

There is no additional order. It's not MT4 after all.

There is always one order in a partial order. Until it is executed, it is not in the history. I.e. there are deals in the history, but the order may not be present because it has not yet been completely filled.

I do not remember anything about MT4 at the insistence of Tumblr.

Okay. I'll put a large volume now and keep an eye on it. If you have it on a demo, could you give me the password to see it?

 
Alexey Viktorov:

If you have it on a demo, could you give me the password to see it?

Real.

 
fxsaber:

Real.

Then don't.
 
fxsaber:

There is no additional order. It's not MT4 after all.

There is always one partial order. Until it is executed, it is not in the history. I.e. there are trades in the history, but there may be no order, because it has not yet been completely filled.

Isn't it among the market ones?
 
Artyom Trishkin:
Isn't it among the market ones?

Live BuyLimit.

 
fxsaber:

Live BuyLimit.

For the entire volume without taking into account the part already open?

 
Alexey Viktorov:

For the whole volume without taking into account the already open part?

You don't seem to have encountered one at all. Have a look at the Documentation. There are two volumes per order.

These are the live limiters. The first number is the original volume, the second is the poured volume. As soon as they become equal or are deleted, it goes into history.

 
fxsaber:

You don't seem to have encountered one at all. Have a look at the Documentation. There are two volumes per order.

Of course I haven't. That's why I'm trying to figure it out. It would be much clearer if you could take a picture.

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