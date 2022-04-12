Moving Average Convergence Divergence

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Hello,

I need the MACD with 2 lines like in the screenshot above if possible the code MQL5. The screenshot is taken in Tradingview.

.

Thank you for your help!

 
jerome77:

Hello,

I need the MACD with 2 lines like in the screenshot above if possible the code MQL5. The screenshot is taken in Tradingview.

.

Thank you for your help!

the MACD already in the terminal has both the Main & Signal lines, it just shows the Main as a histogram 

and you can just change the histogram to a line in the code with a simple line change

 


 

You can search on the forum and CodeBase about it.
For example -

1.Composite MACD 2 (source code for MT4, but I think it should be fixed) - post :

Composite MACD 2

2.More - in CodeBase here (for MT5).

3.More - in CodeBase here and on the forum.

MACD indicator
MACD indicator
  • 2013.02.25
  • www.mql5.com
We are continuing discussion about the indicators. We have the following thread: https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/175886 https://www.mql5...
 
How to make a search on the forum/Market/CodeBase/Signals/more -
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/193510
How can I search for indicators and other elements in this forum?
How can I search for indicators and other elements in this forum?
  • 2017.05.29
  • www.mql5.com
How can I search for indicators in this forum? I need the Hodrick Prescott Filter for MT4. Please, if anyone can help me, I thank you in advance...
 
Sergey Golubev #:

You can search on the forum and CodeBase about it.
For example -

1.Composite MACD 2 (source code for MT4, but I think it should be fixed) - post :


2.More - in CodeBase here (for MT5).

3.More - in CodeBase here and on the forum.

HI Serguey,


Thank you for your help this in the attached screenshot is exactly what i need. But can you please help me in that big amount of messages... to find it for download? Is it this one


to doexactly that in mt5 is this one? 

Leader of the MACD
Leader of the MACD
  • www.mql5.com
This is the Leader of the MACD as described by Giorgos E. Siligardos.
 
jerome77 #:

HI Serguey,


Thank you for your help this in the attached screenshot is exactly what i need. But can you please help me in that big amount of messages... to find it for download? Is it this one


to doexactly that in mt5 is this one? 

Yes, it is more closer to your image (in case of MT5 for example):
https://www.mql5.com/en/code/16739
And you can take the other codes of Mladen here.

Besides, there are some EAs based on MACD (from different variations of MACD indicator) so you can look at the codes of Vladimir here (in case of MT5 too).

Leader of the MACD
Leader of the MACD
  • www.mql5.com
This is the Leader of the MACD as described by Giorgos E. Siligardos.
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