Moving Average Convergence Divergence
Hello,
I need the MACD with 2 lines like in the screenshot above if possible the code MQL5. The screenshot is taken in Tradingview.
.
Thank you for your help!
the MACD already in the terminal has both the Main & Signal lines, it just shows the Main as a histogram
and you can just change the histogram to a line in the code with a simple line change
You can search on the forum and CodeBase about it.
For example -
1.Composite MACD 2 (source code for MT4, but I think it should be fixed) - post #708:
2.More - in CodeBase here (for MT5).
3.More - in CodeBase here and on the forum.
- 2013.02.25
- www.mql5.com
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/193510
- 2017.05.29
- www.mql5.com
You can search on the forum and CodeBase about it.
For example -
1.Composite MACD 2 (source code for MT4, but I think it should be fixed) - post #708:
2.More - in CodeBase here (for MT5).
3.More - in CodeBase here and on the forum.
HI Serguey,
Thank you for your help this in the attached screenshot is exactly what i need. But can you please help me in that big amount of messages... to find it for download? Is it this one
to doexactly that in mt5 is this one?
- www.mql5.com
HI Serguey,
Thank you for your help this in the attached screenshot is exactly what i need. But can you please help me in that big amount of messages... to find it for download? Is it this one
to doexactly that in mt5 is this one?
Yes, it is more closer to your image (in case of MT5 for example):
https://www.mql5.com/en/code/16739
And you can take the other codes of Mladen here.
Besides, there are some EAs based on MACD (from different variations of MACD indicator) so you can look at the codes of Vladimir here (in case of MT5 too).
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Hello,
I need the MACD with 2 lines like in the screenshot above if possible the code MQL5. The screenshot is taken in Tradingview.
.
Thank you for your help!