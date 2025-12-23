Machine learning in trading: theory, models, practice and algo-trading - page 750

Uladzimir Izerski:

NO you just saw a competitor in this thread))))

P.S.

All right. Get on with your theory.

That path has already been taken.

NS is a promising direction, but requires certain individual qualities.

what kind of qualities, i took out all of my fuzzy logic to speed up calculations, now i'm putting it back together

if you mean titanium balls, yes

 
Maxim Dmitrievsky:

Well, it's okay, but why not make a bot?

So this is an element of the bot.

 
Maxim Dmitrievsky:

What other qualities, I've unscrewed all the fuzzy logic to speed up the calculations, now I'm putting it back together

If you mean titanium balls, yes.

What are titanium balls:?

Uladzimir Izerski:

So this is an element of the bot.

Well, then you need the state, not the pictures

Uladzimir Izerski:

What are titanium balls:? Is it over-sitting for losses?

No, it's sitting in one place for a long time, you have to know how to do it too

 
Maxim Dmitrievsky:

Well, then you need the state, not the pictures.

I have no reason to convince anyone. If you're smart you'll have enough pictures with realtime.

Uladzimir Izerski:

I have no point in convincing anyone. If you're smart you'll be satisfied with pictures from realtime.

Well, there's no way.

 

44 The New Story.

 

But it was colleagues was a large large TF, as much as 5M.

And here we are looking at 1 minute.

1м

 
Uladzimir Izerski:

But it was colleagues was a large large TF, as much as 5M.

And here we are looking at 1 minute.


I hope you understand that these are charts from the history of 2022?

