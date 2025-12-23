Machine learning in trading: theory, models, practice and algo-trading - page 750
NO you just saw a competitor in this thread))))
P.S.
All right. Get on with your theory.
That path has already been taken.
NS is a promising direction, but requires certain individual qualities.
what kind of qualities, i took out all of my fuzzy logic to speed up calculations, now i'm putting it back together
if you mean titanium balls, yes
Well, it's okay, but why not make a bot?
So this is an element of the bot.
What are titanium balls:?
So this is an element of the bot.
Well, then you need the state, not the pictures
No, it's sitting in one place for a long time, you have to know how to do it too
I have no reason to convince anyone. If you're smart you'll have enough pictures with realtime.
Well, there's no way.
The New Story.
But it was colleagues was a large large TF, as much as 5M.
And here we are looking at 1 minute.
I hope you understand that these are charts from the history of 2022?