Machine learning in trading: theory, models, practice and algo-trading - page 73
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
What???
Although there is some truth in these words. ....
Validation data:https://drive.google.com/file/d/0B_Au3ANgcG7COGpJb24wbkxoaTg/view?usp=sharing
There are 5.5 years for 5 pairs. The dates are strictly after the training set. In the far right column, the value: price increment in 181 minutes (what was coded by the categories in the train).
Try to get an MO on validation greater than 0.0001. I got about 0.00013, which corresponds to the average spread. That is, zero.
At the same time I do not trade every observation, but only there where the signal is strong (about 5-10% of observations).
Thank you,
Alexey
And this is a useful picture for making a test sample (crossvalidation). You need to divide the set into 5 equal parts and the tail of each 5th part is future data.
https://bitbucket.org/jprediction/jprediction/downloads
I downloaded it, everything is ok, but I haven't got an opportunity to put it into MQL ... I also could not run it in MQL yet....
Because the java file has the Math.signum() function, and the mql file does not.
I want to check the correctness of predictor's results and, for some reason, the saved file shows optimization results that are different from the ones displayed by the predictor. The predictor itself has a 90% data generalization level, while the output model has only 47%.
This is a property of committees in machine learning algorithms, which suggests that models combined in a committee will give better results than taken individually. Otherwise, what's the point of committees? Therefore, in jPrediction, individual binary classifiers have worse generalizability than ternary classifiers.
We should also consider such parameter as bias. It is desirable that it be less than 50%. It is even better to have it zero. The smaller its value, the more adequate the ternary classifier is.
I downloaded it, everything is Ok, but I haven't managed to insert it in MQL yet. Well, I haven't managed to run it in MQL yet....
You can also do this. In MetaEditor press Ctrl+H, then make autocomplete:
Then add the signum() function to the code:
You can also do this. In MetaEditor press Ctrl+H, then make autocomplete:
Then add the signum() function to the code:
You can also do this. In MetaEditor press Ctrl+H, then make autocomplete:
Then add the signum() function to the code:
I don't get it, it's swearing at variable 1d, what kind of variable is it and where did it come from?
You can also do this. In MetaEditor press Ctrl+H, then make autocomplete:
Then add the signum() function to the code: