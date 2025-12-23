Machine learning in trading: theory, models, practice and algo-trading - page 76
I wonder if this will help us in any way https://news.mail.ru/society/26600207/?frommail=10
It will certainly help, because:
"The proof of the abc-hypothesis presented by Mochizuki in 2012 takes over 500 pages of text, and few mathematicians are able to understand and verify it."
All that remains is to read over 500 pages of text in Japanese and understand what it is all about.
That's what I say, all that's left is to understand the revolutionary new designations that Mochizuki introduced in his proofs.
I paralleled everything in the latest version 6.01. Nothing else works. If it were possible, I would parallelize more. I did it for myself, i.e. I need to calculate it all faster myself.
Now I have come up with an algorithm, how to calculate weak predictors, so that they can be removed. It will take a long time to calculate, but it will be worth it, because instead of a weak predictor, you can substitute stronger ones. Or, you can get rid of the weak predictors, increasing the speed of calculations and the generalizing ability. Because for trading, you have to constantly run a recalculation of the models as soon as the market starts to go cheating. And the market is like that, as soon as other traders change their strategies and you have to adapt to them all over again.
Look, Yuri, so the Optimizer can be run on a video card, since everything is paralleled there. On JCUDA? The calculations are a hundred times faster there....... Maybe you can get through 20 predicates... I have a Radeon graphics card which seems to support this function. It would be interesting to try....
Another thing is that everything is parallelized in modern CPUs too. And everything that lends itself to parallelism, I've already paralleled. That is, the "benefits" of moving calculations from the CPU to the GPU are highly questionable. Not to mention the fact that I have no idea how to make it work even on a trial basis.
We need a specialist who can at least explain whether such a transfer makes sense or is not worth the trouble.
There is some kind of programming language that is incompatible with Java.
No... JCUDA is just for paralleling in Java... Google it, there is a site with instructions how to run it... I'm really not good at it.... http://www.jcuda.org/ Just for paralleling in Java
jCUDA is some kind of lefty code for NVidia cards. Trying to learn this is a waste of time, because not everyone has NVidia cards. I, for example, don't have such a video card. And I'm not going to buy such a thing. I don't know if I really need it or it will be a mess. After all, you can waste your money and time on this case and as a result it might turn out that everything works just as good on the CPU as on the video card.
Honestly, I have Intel graphics card which doesn't support GPU computing. Cheap and cheap. To my eye, it's enough for trading, but I don't have time to play games with advanced graphics. That's why I don't need a cool graphics card.
I see... So... I thought that....
What the hell to change? We must immediately focus on Tianhe-2. They haven't even mined bitcoins on videocassettes for a long time - they're too weak for such tasks.
