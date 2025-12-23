Machine learning in trading: theory, models, practice and algo-trading - page 389
you don't need to train machines, you first need to have iron nerves and connections in the higher echelons of power to make a profitable trade
Maybe, but this is the way for tough, brutal men, and there should be a way for humble intellectuals...
Computer learning: theory and practice (trading and not only)
SanSanych Fomenko, 2017.06.09 15:17
No, of course not.
I'm busy getting some guarantees for some future.
Hi there!!!! I'm glad this thread hasn't died out and still is alive and well, so I have a question for audience. I have dataset for learning but unfortunately it became so big that learning takes too long. Can someone build a model with his work, and then we will see how it works together!!!!!.
https://azure.microsoft.com/ru-ru/services/machine-learning/
Now I will try to figure it out.
I'm already doing it, I'll report later.) The only thing you'll need to do is to make a set with a "," instead of ";" delimiter for the studio, otherwise it won't identify columns correctly
There is a good manual with examples in Russian
Set originally for classifier Reshetov prepared? By the way, I would like to rewrite it in mql5 for OpenCl.
Can someone build a model with his own developments, and then we will see how it works together!!!!!
blue decision trees, red Boosted decision trees, comparison of 2 models, training/test sampling 75\25
I have not been able to train the model, the predictors and the target don't add up.
Now just upload the experiment to the studio and play with it https://gallery.cortanaintelligence.com/Experiment/BuySell-created-on-10-06-2017.
You can just change training models, substitute other blocks, for example neuronet, do a features filter, some transformations over features, etc.
For a neural network you will need to do some normalization as well, since decision trees work without it
The experiment is good, but then how to use its results in MT? I can unload the model and put it into an indicator to see how it works in the out-of-sample area????