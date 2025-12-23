Machine learning in trading: theory, models, practice and algo-trading - page 389

Vasily Perepelkin:
you don't need to train machines, you first need to have iron nerves and connections in the higher echelons of power to make a profitable trade

Maybe, but this is the way for tough, brutal men, and there should be a way for humble intellectuals...

 
Hi all!!!! I'm glad that the thread hasn't died out and is still going on, so I have a question for the public. I have a dataset for training, but unfortunately it became so big that training takes too long. Can someone build a model with his work, and then we can see how it works together!!!!!.
You decided as a numer.ai to throw sets that you would build a model? :) Use azure machine learning studio for verification, it works fast in the cloud.

If I have time, I'll build a model later, I'll show you how to do it. In principle, there is a detailed help and examples, you can easily do everything without programming

Then you mount your trained model in the cloud and fetch the results with a bot via webrequests

https://azure.microsoft.com/ru-ru/services/machine-learning/

 
Now I will try to figure it out.
I'm already doing it, I'll report later.) The only thing you'll need to do is to make a set with a "," instead of ";" delimiter for the studio, otherwise it won't identify columns correctly

There is a good manual with examples in Russian

Set originally for classifier Reshetov prepared? By the way, I would like to rewrite it in mql5 for OpenCl.

 
I am not able to train the model, the predictors and the target do not match.
blue decision trees, red Boosted decision trees, comparison of 2 models, training/test sampling 75\25

Now just upload the experiment to the studio and play with it https://gallery.cortanaintelligence.com/Experiment/BuySell-created-on-10-06-2017.

You can just change training models, substitute other blocks, for example neuronet, do a features filter, some transformations over features, etc.

For the neural network you will need to do some normalization, because the decision trees work without it.

The experiment is good, but then how to use its results in MT? I can unload the model and put it into an indicator to see how it works in the out-of-sample area????
