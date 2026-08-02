Machine learning in trading: theory, models, practice and algo-trading - page 3674

New comment
[Deleted]  

Another article on the topic. From the same authors, but more compact.

One of the authors is the same, the others are different.

In short, clustering is dead, long live biclustering )
Files:
bare_jrnl.pdf.zip  1249 kb
 
Maxim Dmitrievsky #:

Another article on the topic. From the same authors, but more compact.

One of the authors is the same, the others are different.

In short, clustering is dead, long live biclustering )
Triclustering))))))
[Deleted]  
Valeriy Yastremskiy #:
Triclustering)))))

lol

[Deleted]  
I have already heard from several people in private that they have learnt to make stable TS on MO, but the trades are few. I am facing the same situation. Probably it is necessary to build submodels on smaller TFs, which trade in the same direction, but more often. It's just a real non-fictitious issue that we need to figure out how to solve. That is, there should be a hierarchy from more general to specific inefficiencies. One model on one TF does not cope.
 
Maxim Dmitrievsky #:
I have already heard from several people in private that they have learnt to make stable TS on MO, but the trades turn out to be few.

Few is approximately how many? One or two per month?

[Deleted]  
Alexander Sevastyanov #:

A little is about how much? One or two a month?

100 a year in signals.
 
Maxim Dmitrievsky #:
100 a year on signals

Quite normal imho, about 8 trades per month. Not enough for HFT, of course.

 

I decided to try programming (for the first time in three or four months).


Idea: to collect an ensemble of a set of TSs, which output 1 buy -1 sell. The signals of TS are summarised into a certain oscillator and thus you can see overbought/oversold.

(A lot of TS bought - overbought, a lot sold - oversold).


Started PSO to generate class marks that give profit and RF as MO-cat as a signal generator (TS).

Instrument eura m1, OOS testing period 20k candles.

Started the rattle, the process of searching and creating TS went


Generated about 35 pcs. TS


Create an oscillator from TS signals and visualise on OOS


 

Also added the cumulative sum from the oscillator for better understanding


The inverse correlation between price and trading of the TS ensemble is obvious

 
mytarmailS #:

Also added the cumulative sum from the oscillator for better understanding


The inverse correlation between price and trading of the TS ensemble is obvious

it is not an inverse correlation, but a "lag" ;-)

1...366736683669367036713672367336743675367636773678367936803681...3743
New comment