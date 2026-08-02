Machine learning in trading: theory, models, practice and algo-trading - page 3603
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
It is impossible to create a normal forum about the MoD without normal MoD specialists....
And normal experts even laugh at the word crypto, not to mention forex.
Imho, this is laughter through tears. You can take data from normal forex (not our retail forex) and try to forecast them.
Epigraph to the forex market review from the BIS Bank website:
Foreign exchange spot is the simplest
asset class one can trade, yet it has the
most complex trading environment.
Quote from an executive at a major FX liquidity provider
I can see that.))
That's why I pasted the post.
Apparently it's only for a select few. It's still not available to me.
Imho, it would be useful to compare economic conditions (macroeconomic indicators) at different sites.
I don't have the data. I gave a link where you can get them, but there you need a key after registration, which should be sent - I am ignored.
I don't have the data. I gave a link where you can get them, but there you need a key after registration, which should be sent - I am ignored.
Asked a question on yandex and got answers that puzzled me:
Is this really true? Is Yandex right?
Asked a question on yandex and got answers that puzzled me:
Is this really true? Is Yandex right?
I'm open to new ideas. You can just upload a script and not bother.
In the last example, yes, in general. In other variants, the strategy builds the marks. It is based on the logic of price behaviour and my observations.
Forward 5 years:
Apparently no one reads, only flud in the topic.
H.Y. The other methods (link to chat with prompts) are gone. But by analogy you can come up with your own.
I opened two terminals (I mean console, not MT), ran R in each terminal. Both work, separately. Linux.
Works for me for many years.
But recently I started to compare the results of calculations and was surprised to see that there are the same results on the same data, and there are different ones.
The reason is not clear.
The larger subset_size is in relation to the number of clusters, the more curved the curves are, but more stable in their curvature on new data. And vice versa.
For example:
The reverse situation:
Last example. Parameters can be adjusted.