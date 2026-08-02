Machine learning in trading: theory, models, practice and algo-trading - page 3537

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That's an interesting idea for the application of NS


 
Nice overview of stress testing methods for strategies
[Deleted]  
Aleksey Vyazmikin #:

In general, this phenomenon is purely mathematical, not related to the data, but related to its processing, namely the calculation of the percentage.

In essence, it turns out that when we see such a figure, we can talk about the representation of all variants of combinations of the presented groups.

In fact, it is a kind of random.

And what informative value does it have? )

 
Maxim Dmitrievsky #:

And what kind of informative value does it have? )

Asymmetry to one side will indicate a tendency towards more or fewer representatives of groups. Here I would like to have more group representatives, so I need more dots on the left side. Any other ideas for visualising this process?

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Aleksey Vyazmikin #:

Asymmetry to one side will indicate a tendency towards representation of more or less representatives of groups. Here I want to have more group representatives, so more dots on the left side. Any other ideas for visualising this process?

Nah, I just still don't understand anything because I don't see the whole picture. Just wondering :)

 
Aleksey Vyazmikin #:
on the left side.

Wrong side - right side, of course.

 
Maxim Dmitrievsky #:

Nah, I just still don't understand anything because I don't see the whole picture. Just wondering :)

It doesn't really matter what the meaning is :) It's just that there are percentages of the total number for different groups, i.e. each group has its own number of representatives - it can be repeated. And it's not quite clear to see a trend visually.

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Got some crazy results with the new approach, with akurasi under one and logloss under 0.1 per train/test.

Although the previous one works quite well.

The tester is not ready for this method yet, I will rewrite it later in the week and show it.

It is on flat pairs. There are still questions on trend pairs.

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And Wizard knew something.


Машинное обучение в трейдинге: теория, модели, практика и алготорговля - На форексе нужно знать до мелочей технологию этого процесса. Обучение без учителя на двух предикторах, то как автоматическая кластеризация меняет
Машинное обучение в трейдинге: теория, модели, практика и алготорговля - На форексе нужно знать до мелочей технологию этого процесса. Обучение без учителя на двух предикторах, то как автоматическая кластеризация меняет
  • 2017.04.13
  • Mihail Marchukajtes
  • www.mql5.com
далее он согласно своему опыту подправляет параметры модели чтоб она точно восприняла этих 6 классов. когда изменение параметров модели сопровождается симуляцией торговли. где критерий хорошо подобранных параметров - хорошая торговля. с помощью которых возможно построение адекватной модели рынка
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#16775


And he used to delete everything afterwards scotty, so there's not nearly enough informative posts left.
Машинное обучение в трейдинге: теория, модели, практика и алготорговля - Если бы на рынках была периодичность или повторяемость, нужно лишь правильный период найти.
Машинное обучение в трейдинге: теория, модели, практика и алготорговля - Если бы на рынках была периодичность или повторяемость, нужно лишь правильный период найти.
  • 2020.04.08
  • Aleksey Nikolayev
  • www.mql5.com
в части МО что мы хотим получить от прогноза это наши хотелки. что и может МО отчасти с большой достоверностью прогнозировать. Прогноз погоды на основе повторяемости - позапрошлогодний век. чтобы потенциал был хороший в итоговой позиции совокупной
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