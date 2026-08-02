Machine learning in trading: theory, models, practice and algo-trading - page 3532
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Earlier I showed how such quantum segments disappear with each iteration, now I was able to understand the reason and try to control this process.
Here is an example of the first experiments, on the figure the probability of choosing a stable quantum segment at each iteration - separately for each class (I think it is clear by the curve name), where the curve name contains the letter D - the described method was used there - red curve.
In general, we can talk about a positive effect. Yes, it is not significant yet, but there are different variations on the implementation of the process. I am satisfied with the preliminary positive result.
I like to remember the long term predictions
So bought bitcoin on a fallen angel?
So bought bitcoin on a fallen angel?
On a black swan maybe? ) history is silent.
Here is an example of the first experiments, on the figure the probability of choosing a stable quantum segment at each iteration - separately for each class (I think, by the name of the curve it is clear), where in the name of the curve the letter D - there the described method was used - red curve.
In general, we can talk about a positive effect. Yes, it is not significant yet, but there are different variations on the implementation of the process. I am satisfied with the preliminary positive result.
I don't get it again. What do these curves mean? :)
Again, I don't get it. What do these curves mean? :)
What is the tacon nb in the code?
code in Rcode in mql5 for a script to get increments (log-returns, to be more precise)
code in Rcode in mql5 for a script to get increments (log-returns, to be more precise)
thanks
code in Rcode in mql5 for a script to get increments (log-returns, to be more precise)
small, nasty, annoying error for schedules, sessions and everything about real time: real number of minute bars per day != 1440 (not always equal)..also for 5 minutes and even for 15 minutes.
it is necessary either to add the missed bars to 1440 or to add the "time" field to the data and calculations.
in the figure the probability of choosing a stable quantum segment at each iteration
on the figure the probability of choosing a stable quantum segment at each iteration
What are the iterations? Hardly training additional trees. Some kind of loop of your own. What's it doing?