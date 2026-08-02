Machine learning in trading: theory, models, practice and algo-trading - page 3121
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Some foreigner sent me a screenshot today:
Does anyone know how the bot exechniques in the bot tab change the link on the start page? ) Apparently some kind of vulnerability.
Apparently it's not a decompile, because the comment function displays my information, but the link has been changed to some left one. And the year is 2020.
ss the bot is free and freely distributed, it is not bound to the market.
ss the bot is free and freely distributed, it is not bound to the market.
well compiled bot, hi )
well compiled bot, hello )
Hi)))
So, you compiled the code, but the copyright is shining?
Or was there an exe and at some point the left copyright became visible?
hello))
So, you compiled the code, but the copyright is shining?
Or was there an exe file and from some point on the left copywrite started to appear?
It was originally my copyright. I didn't even know my email address so I could have accidentally put it in :)
It was originally my copyright. I didn't even know the imaille so I could have accidentally put it in :)
It was originally my copyright. I didn't even know the imaille so I could have accidentally put it in :)
There are programmes that search for text in exe files, which can be changed to another text of the same length. They were used to russify programmes.
well compiled bot, hello )
If you're lucky, it's usually at the beginning. You open the exe with notepad and look for soap, and change it without moving the text further.
The point isn't the thermos (7th grade physics), it's the misconceptions.
What else do you have in your arsenal?
Besides slippery averages?
P.Z.
That's the point.
Loosen my assemblage point completely. We can filter, approximate, extrapolate. Any other options?
Preliminarily, the second version is not dramatically different from the first. Somewhere better, somewhere worse. Need to investigate in more detail.
example of the result of the second variant