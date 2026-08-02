Machine learning in trading: theory, models, practice and algo-trading - page 3073
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
From 19 to today, the best profit is -39 quid)
no way, NZDUSD H1?
A nice visualisation of algorithms for finding the maximum of a function via a genetic algorithm.
can't be NZDUSD H1?
Yes, M5)
I'll do it again now) Good thing I have enidesk and access to my work computer))))
270 dollars. and best sl 11500, overall 5200 sl and 350 tp is about the same result.
Do you have overnight spreads?
I don't get it.
I don't get it.
Well, as far as I heard you trade on real Forex, what about the spread at night?
If we are talking about Bid/Ask, I posted a spread indicator.
If we are talking about Bid/Ask, I posted a spread indicator.
I haven't seen the indicator, can you answer my question please?
I haven't seen the indicator, can you answer my question please
Formulate your question again.
Formulate your question again.