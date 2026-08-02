Machine learning in trading: theory, models, practice and algo-trading - page 3073

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Valeriy Yastremskiy #:
From 19 to today, the best profit is -39 quid)

no way, NZDUSD H1?

 

A nice visualisation of algorithms for finding the maximum of a function via a genetic algorithm.


 
Maxim Dmitrievsky #:

can't be NZDUSD H1?

Yes, M5)

I'll do it again now) Good thing I have enidesk and access to my work computer))))

270 dollars. and best sl 11500, overall 5200 sl and 350 tp is about the same result.

So that's how it is.
 
mytarmailS #:

Do you have overnight spreads?

I don't get it.

 
fxsaber #:

I don't get it.

As far as I heard you trade on real Forex, what about the spread at night?
 
mytarmailS #:
Well, as far as I heard you trade on real Forex, what about the spread at night?

If we are talking about Bid/Ask, I posted a spread indicator.

 
fxsaber #:

If we are talking about Bid/Ask, I posted a spread indicator.

I haven't seen the indicator, can you answer my question please?

 
Aleksey Vyazmikin genetic algorithm

)))
what would it all look like if the world wasn't smooth.....
interesting, but many questions arise right off the bat, yes, all "beings" are blind in terms of making the next decision, but if a better solution is known (seen), then the point of making a decision disappears - free will disappears? a strange logical puzzle.
there are many search strategies, open or not yet, but it is known that orienting to the optimum known to the society does not always allow to find a better solution (the paradox of the collective thinking trap again).
 
mytarmailS #:

I haven't seen the indicator, can you answer my question please

Formulate your question again.

 
fxsaber #:

Formulate your question again.

If you have traded on real Forex, do they not widen the spread there at night around 1 am? Just like in regular kitchens.
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