Machine learning in trading: theory, models, practice and algo-trading - page 2841
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I decided to trade Eurobucks for a minute, without any indicators.
not a single minus, the entries are accurate, which means that I still have some understanding of the market...
But also analysing myself from the outside, how I make analyses, make decisions, etc... I can't imagine how to put something like this into the machine, given my already obviously not the initial level in the MO....
If purely formally, the logic is lame - any optimisation always takes place within some model, as a way of finding its parameters. That is, some model is always already found).
It is clear that he is talking about the fact that no optimisation algorithm can fix a bad model. The question arises - how to distinguish good models from bad ones. If there is no a priori knowledge (for example, you can try to find out what models fxsaber uses 😆 ), then you will have to resort to some a posteriori methods, which will obviously lead to optimisation).
If purely formally, the logic is lame - any optimisation always takes place within some model as a way of finding its parameters. That is, some model is always already found)
It is clear that he is talking about the fact that no optimisation algorithm can fix a bad model. The question arises - how to distinguish good models from bad ones. If there is no a priori knowledge (for example, you can try to find out what models fxsaber uses 😆 ), then you will have to resort to some a posteriori methods, which will obviously come down to optimisation).
I can't discuss other people's approaches, as I am not knowledgeable. But based on my own experience, what worked was found either in the Internet, or through my own conclusions and then confirmed in the Internet. For the whole history of my trading career, there were probably 2 strategies optimised, both on the return to the average, one of them on Martin, which earned something, but not for a long time :). And there were quite a lot of attempts to optimise, but only 2 strategies in the end, and they were not so good.
Year 14 was quieter and the descent was longer. Now it's similar, but shorter and more unpredictable.
I can't discuss other people's approaches, as I am not knowledgeable. But based on my own experience, what worked was found either in the Internet, or through my own conclusions and then confirmed in the Internet. For the whole history of my trading career, there were probably 2 strategies optimised, both on the return to the average, one of them on Martin, which earned something, but not for a long time :). And there were quite a lot of attempts to optimise, but only 2 strategies in the end, and that's not so good.
The word "optimisation" has a bad reputation on our forum for obvious reasons. So it is quite understandable to want to somehow get away from it and not even use the word itself. Nevertheless, any training of an MOE model is almost always optimisation, and you can't take words out of a song.
I don't want to hurt anyone's feelings, teach them about life or explain how to do business) I am writing only in the faint hope that metaquotes will take my remarks into account when implementing MO in MT5.
You are also, in fact, doing optimisation. You have invented some criterion of "stationarity of features" and take the optimal features according to it. It's the same optimisation in history, but in profile.We should definitely invent a criterion of TS robustness and optimise according to it) We will get the same optimisation on history again,but in a different profile).
Great, in terms of tolerance.
You go to a shop, choose trousers - optimisation according to your figure!
Here we are talking about something completely different - the refinement of the optimisation algorithms available in the models. I object to refinement of already built-in optimisation algorithms. There is an algorithm in the tester - fine. Refining of this algorithm will not allow you to get a profitable TS from a draining one. The same is true for inbuilt algorithms in models.
Also, you should be extremely careful when optimising model parameters, because you can easily retrain the model.
I have reached the most important thought: the undoubted connection between optimisation and overtraining of the model. The model should always be left fairly "coarse" and certainly no global optimums are needed.
When I'm looking for an acceptable list of predictors - optimisation in the trousers sense. But the meaning is quite different: trying to avoid "rubbish in - rubbish out". There's a qualitative difference here from trying to find the "right" algorithm that finds the global optimum. No global optimum will give a profitable TS on rubbish.