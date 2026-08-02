Machine learning in trading: theory, models, practice and algo-trading - page 2399
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I can give you a brochure (not small at all) of JP Morgan in English (and machine translation)). It has a good classification of data and different approaches to work with them.
If you do not mind, please send it to me.
I can give you a brochure (not small at all) of JP Morgan in English (and machine translation)). It has a good classification of data and different approaches to working with them.
Thank you! Yes, not small)
I can give you a brochure (not small at all) of JP Morgan in English (and machine translation)). It has a good classification of data and different approaches to work with them.
Let's see.
I can give you a brochure (not small at all) of JP Morgan in English (and machine translation)). There is a good classification of data and different approaches to work with them.
i agree + it will be something to read)
This is what the neural network forecast for BTCUSD looks like over the past 24 hours
This is what the neural network forecast for BTCUSD looks like for the last 24 hours
Purple arrows are what? Red green is not bad)
This is what the neural network forecast for BTCUSD looks like for the last 24 hours
Didn't you learn how to make backtests?
Purple arrows are what? Red green is not bad)
Didn't they teach you how to do backtests?
but will be because it's very necessary
no backtest yet, too much screwed up to project on the story
but will be as it is very necessary
backtests are a good place to start) what's the point of looking at arrows?