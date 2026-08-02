Machine learning in trading: theory, models, practice and algo-trading - page 2399

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Valeriy Yastremskiy:

I can give you a brochure (not small at all) of JP Morgan in English (and machine translation)). It has a good classification of data and different approaches to work with them.

If you do not mind, please send it to me.

 
Valeriy Yastremskiy:

I can give you a brochure (not small at all) of JP Morgan in English (and machine translation)). It has a good classification of data and different approaches to working with them.

Thank you! Yes, not small)

 
Valeriy Yastremskiy:

I can give you a brochure (not small at all) of JP Morgan in English (and machine translation)). It has a good classification of data and different approaches to work with them.

Let's see.

 
Valeriy Yastremskiy:

I can give you a brochure (not small at all) of JP Morgan in English (and machine translation)). There is a good classification of data and different approaches to work with them.

i agree + it will be something to read)

 

This is what the neural network forecast for BTCUSD looks like over the past 24 hours


 
Evgeny Dyuka:

This is what the neural network forecast for BTCUSD looks like for the last 24 hours


Purple arrows are what? Red green is not bad)

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Evgeny Dyuka:

This is what the neural network forecast for BTCUSD looks like for the last 24 hours


Didn't you learn how to make backtests?

 
Valeriy Yastremskiy:

Purple arrows are what? Red green is not bad)

dim semi-transparent arrows - less quality than bright ones, less "confidence" in the forecast
 
Maxim Dmitrievsky:

Didn't they teach you how to do backtests?

there is no backtest yet, it's too much screwed up to project on the story
but will be because it's very necessary
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Evgeny Dyuka:
no backtest yet, too much screwed up to project on the story
but will be as it is very necessary

backtests are a good place to start) what's the point of looking at arrows?

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