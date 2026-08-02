Machine learning in trading: theory, models, practice and algo-trading - page 2033
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Writing neural networks in the terminal is not an option at all. There any function can suddenly work in a different way than expected. Use a ready tested one.
Show me a picture of what tree clusters look like, I don't know what we're talking about yet.
Why open it? :) I just make a mini copy with a similar structure for debugging.
Several times remade it, after unpacking it will take 6GB.Day of week, day of month, hour, minute, ...same for exit..., deal duration in minutes, SL, TP, result +-1
Well a regular grid is normally trained) with recurrence I understand how to calculate the gradient
Do you want to write the network yourself?
Here there is a minimum of words and a maximum of code in python, but also English.
https://datascience-enthusiast.com/DL/Building_a_Recurrent_Neural_Network-Step_by_Step_v1.html
these are simple digital filters with a bunch of filter coefficients
Writing neural networks in the terminal is not an option at all. There any function can suddenly work in a different way than expected. Use a ready to use verified
Why?
These are just regular digital filters with a bunch of filter coefficients
why?
These are just regular digital filters with a bunch of filter coefficients
why?
That's what I'm saying) the main thing is that everything should be counted correctly
If you have experience in general networks, you might have tried to teach with MQL and plain C++ code for your own interest, if not, you can try it and see for yourself.
Because it's a semi-poker jap
I remember, it seems they promised to add WinML with ONNX)
By itself is unlikely to show good results, they are recommended to be stacked with convolutions