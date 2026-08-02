Machine learning in trading: theory, models, practice and algo-trading - page 1960

New comment
 
Rorschach:

A grid with 1 neuron and 1 input produced. 1.7 million ticks. It has 0.618 profitable trades, 0.38 expectation. If you want to check it, I will send you the original series.

I tried to filter filter by saber. I do not know yet how it works, but it seems to be able to analyze spread.

I have not understood how it works, but it should count spreads. 0 filter. There are 0.598 profitable trades. Expected payoff is 0.019.

Filter 5. Profitable trades 0.79. Expectation 0.0487.


 
Rorschach:

I filtered by saber, I do not fully understand how the filter works, but it seems to take into account the spread.

Filter 0. I have 0.598 profitable deals. Expected payoff is 0.019.

Filter 5. Profitable trades 0.79. Expectation 0.0487.


What is it, can you provide more details?

 
Andrey Dik:

what is it, can you be a little more specific?

Saber in the article uses a tick filter to reduce calculations. As I understand it, 0 removes fluctuations smaller than the spread, 5 sort of widens the spread by 5 pips.

The grid on such data still sees a pattern, although the mat expectation is less than the spread, but the network is only 1 neuron, 1 input.

In general the grid has found something, it makes sense to keep digging. I have nothing more to add at the moment.

 
Rorschach:

Saber in the article uses a tick filter to reduce calculations. As I understand it, 0 removes fluctuations smaller than the spread, 5 sort of widens the spread by 5 pips.

The grid on such data still sees a pattern, although the mat expectation is less than the spread, but the network is only 1 neuron, 1 input.

In general the grid has found something, it makes sense to keep digging. I have nothing more to add.

Ok, thanks.

[Deleted]  

There was a guy here who offered $100k for a cool bot on NS. Let him make a contest on cagle...

but too bad he's just a f---ing liar)

 
Maxim Dmitrievsky:

But it's a shame he's just a f...l.)

That's for sure... And a dumb f...l.


By the way the patterns with time didn't pass the reality test((.

[Deleted]  
mytarmailS:

That's for sure. Plus the stupid p...l.


By the way, the time patterns didn't pass the reality test((

I don't have an ace either.

 
Max, is it very complicated?
 
maybe try machine learning? and dear me a team?
1...195319541955195619571958195919601961196219631964196519661967...3743
New comment