Machine learning in trading: theory, models, practice and algo-trading - page 1520
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What's there to check? You open at any brokerage house and look at the spread... close
Such strategies worked 7 years ago or even earlier. Time loss.
Such strategies worked about seven years ago and before. Loss of time.
What strategies?
What's there to check? You open at any brokerage house and look at the spread... close
Such strategies worked 7 years ago or even earlier. Loss of time
yes, the spread is huge
there may be a grail nevertheless
What strategies?
Well, the shaggy ones. DTs fought and fought with them, but in the end they did not come up with anything cleverer than raising the spreads.
And there's nothing left to trade on the day
Well, they're shaggy. DTs fought and fought with them, but in the end they did not come up with anything cleverer than raising the spreads.
What's left to trade on the day?
Where is the shaginess?
Where's the hairiness?
Who has where?
Who has where.
Exactly.
What to read on entropy and fractals... just curious
What to read on entropy and fractals... just curious.
Wow, even in Russian, thank you.
Well, yes, the spread is gigantic.
but there may be a grail nonetheless
Fluffy quotes.
Eh, youngsters....
You need to distinguish between market bid\ofer and dealer bid\ofer, on such low-liquidity dealer varies the spread depending on the market situation, but this does not mean that the price walks like that, no transactions occur, these are not market quotes, spread widening does not remove the limiter.