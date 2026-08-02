Machine learning in trading: theory, models, practice and algo-trading - page 1379
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Interesting how the girls dance... i.e. through a Markov process a process with "memory" is also defined, through latent states, for example
There was some confusion in my head... and so it turns out that yes, for all is performed. If I understand it correctly.
Totally agree with this. Direct influence of the past on the future (without any meaningful mediator in the present) - it's already some esoteric).
It is forbidden to advertise products from Market. Please pay more attention.
What kind of advertising is that, on the contrary, criticism was probably intended, I've never got such beautiful curved equities, I wonder how such grails are made...
What kind of advertisement is this, on the contrary, it was probably intended as a criticism, I've never had such beautiful curved equities, I wonder how such grails are made...
I wasn't paying attention. Was this chart from a tester or from the market? It doesn't matter if it was a demo or real.
If it is from the tester, it is not surprising. You can draw such an indicator in a couple of days.
If it is from the market, it is a virtuoso play.
I wasn't paying attention. Was this chart from the tester or from the market? It doesn't matter if it was a demo or real.
If it is from the tester, there is nothing surprising. You can draw such an indicator in a couple of days.
If it is from the market, it is a virtuoso play.
So in the tester it should be impossible to make a grail with a smooth growing exponent or line in OOS, even theoretically.
So in the tester to make a grail on OOS with a smooth growing exponent or line should also be impossible, even theoretically, so I say that this is probably inside the training sample of jokes, on what fits that and tested, and this is some kind of shame ...
Those approaches that are disclosed in this thread have no chance of success.
Hidden nuances give you something to think about.
Those approaches that are disclosed in this thread have no chance of success.
Hidden nuances give you something to think about.
Explain...
Explain...
What exactly are you interested in?
What exactly are you interested in?
The approaches that are revealed in this thread have no chance of success.
Hidden nuances give you something to think about.
Why do you think "the approaches that are disclosed in this thread have no chance of success"?
What are the "hidden nuances"?
Why, according to you, "the approaches that are disclosed in this thread have no chance of success"?
What are the "Hidden nuances"?
The quality of the result in the output of the MO will depend on the presentation of the information.
No matter how much raw price you push into MO, the output will be random.