Machine learning in trading: theory, models, practice and algo-trading - page 1343
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And by the way,
this result of NS work on noise generator once again confirms the possibility of "earning on SB", the possibility of "earning on a coin". Although many people do not have it in the head.
Well it so, to a word.
...Let's have your model ...
Yuri, try adding some artifact to the SB.
For example, like this: https://smart-lab.ru/blog/186186.php
The problem is artificial, made on a noise generator, and so that theoretically this noise can be predicted. Tried it for a few counts ahead.
If it is not a secret, on what principles is the artificial series made? Is it just a roughly sine wave mixed in with the noise, or somehow more complicated?
And by the way,
this result of NS work on noise generator once again confirms the possibility of "earning on SB", the possibility of "earning on a coin". Although many people do not have it in the head.
Well it is so, to a word.
Well this is absurd, as perpetual motion in physics, that is, of course, not very obvious absurd, I remember at 7 years old I made my version of perpetual motion, but after my grandfather explained the laws of conservation, I easily understood that all attempts are futile, as well as with attempts to trade SB, although for beginners it is excusable and even recommended to work through))
Well this is absurd, as perpetual motion in physics, that is, of course not very obvious absurdity, I remember when I was 7 years old I made my version of perpetual motion, but after my grandfather explained the laws of conservation, I easily understood that all attempts are futile, as well as with attempts to trade SB, although beginners are forgiven and even recommended to work through))
The circus has gone and the clowns have remained
smart guys, think hard about what a noise generator is.
you saw that word combination on the lid. Good for you.