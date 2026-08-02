Machine learning in trading: theory, models, practice and algo-trading - page 1295
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I understood from FAQ that they trade at one or several brokerage companies. Although if there are several brokerage companies, then there should be 6*number of brokerage companies. I have to grow up to Goldman and Morgan. Although it is high time, with such sums. And one brokerage company will not digest such a client... Another plus for a scam.
But if they are really able to earn 100% per year with 43% - this is more of an example for MO students. Those who say about 10% error - show your investment funds)))
I wonder...how much the strategy has changed. In 2017 it was 25 trades a month on euR (only 4 losing trades out of 25) and now it's 3500 but with smaller amounts. Apparently NS has been retrained from long term to short term.
By the way, one more strange thing. If we had different strategies, it would be logical not to trade on 6 accounts, but on hundreds of accounts with different currencies and different models/strategies. If there was a working long-term strategy in 2017 - why throw it away? We should use it, including for risk diversification.
If I check it in the tester, it looks like that (100% on SELL:)
I understood from FAQ that they trade at one or several brokerage companies. Although if there are several brokerage companies, then there should be 6*number of brokerage companies. I have to grow up to Goldman and Morgan. Although it is high time, with such sums. And one brokerage company will not digest such a client... Another plus for a scam.
But if they are really able to earn 100% per year with 43% - this is more of an example for MO students. Those who say about 10% error - show your investment funds)))
I wonder...how much the strategy has changed. In 2017 it was 25 trades a month on euR (only 4 losing trades out of 25) and now it's 3500 but with smaller amounts. Apparently NS was retrained from long term to short term.
By the way, another oddity. If we had different strategies, it would be logical not to trade on 6 accounts, but on hundreds of accounts with different currencies and different models/strategies. If there was a working long-term strategy in 2017 - why throw it away? We should use it, including for risk diversification.
Well, it is clear that it is a scam, it can be seen even on the style of the site, with an obsessive "let us call you and tell you everything", and video advertising is delusional, teraflops and 50 layers of NS)))))))) It is surprising that so far the style and approach has not changed, they certainly know better, but IMHO such a cheap marketing in this context in a number of whether it works well.
No well, it is clear that a scam, it is evident even on the style of the site, with obsessiveness like "let us call you and tell you everything!", and video advertising delusional, teraflops attached and 50 layers of NS)))))))) Surprised that so far the style and approach has not changed, they certainly know better, but IMHO such a cheap marketing in this context in a number of whether well it works.
How do you get the message to the masses that you can help them make money on investments? Exactly what they use. A website, ads to the website, and on the website forms with "give us your phone number.")PS: Still no answer to your email question
How to get the word out to the masses that you can help them
)))))
And how would you (question for everyone) advertise your company if you had a working and profitable MO strategy? Well, except for printouts from Goldman and Morgan (who probably won't let you in at the door with less than $1 million).
How do you get the word out to the masses that you can help them make money on investments? Exactly what they use. Website, advertising to the website, and on the website forms with "give us your phone number.")PS: Still no answer to your email question
Is advertising even necessary? Advertising with marketing is a tricky thing, I don't know much about how to do it exactly, but I can clearly see when it's not done in a feng shui way. For example let's see what's on the website of one of the coolest quant funds on earth https://www.renfund.com
Stable profitable algorithmic trading IMHO does not need additional advertising, people / people who have devoted many years or even decades, to acquire the appropriate skills and should be sufficiently well-known (in small circles) to easily find investors for the initial experiments on a couple hundred kilobucks, maybe a couple of million, which subsequently become partners hedge fund and investors are also usually on the "word of mouth" when the fund is working properly. But for the hoaxes, pyramids and HYIPs aggressive marketing is needed, in fact it is the most important there.
Do you think that at the beginning of his algotrading career, Jim Simons focused on the number of kiloflops of a neural network in his commercials and attracted investors via phone sales?
Is advertising even necessary? Advertising with marketing is a tricky thing, I don't know much about how to do it exactly, but I can clearly see when it's not done in a feng shui way. For example let's see what's on the website of one of the coolest quant funds on earth https://www.renfund.com
Stable profitable algorithmic trading IMHO does not need additional advertising, people / people who have devoted many years or even decades, to acquire the appropriate skills and should be sufficiently well-known (in small circles) to easily find investors for the initial experiments on a couple hundred kilobucks, maybe a couple of million, which subsequently become partners of a hedge fund and investors are also usually on the "word of mouth" when the fund is working properly. But for the hoaxes, pyramids and HYIPs aggressive marketing is needed, in fact it is the most important there.
Do you think that at the beginning of his algotrading career Jim Simons emphasized in his ads the number of layers of neural network with kiloflops and attracted investors through phone sales?
Startups absolutely need publicity, otherwise how will they be known?
With a site like Renaissance's, the startup will only be left with its investments.
By the way, the name "Renaissance" is purely marketing). Not giving any associations with the MO, but only with the dough and the beautiful life (Renaissance in fact was fueled by the looting of Constantinople and the remnants of Byzantium. They took out everything from gold and jewelry, to art and culture and well as "brains". In Venice, the Doge's Palace is built of columns of different colors and materials, all taken from Constantinople, apparently sawed different palaces and temples).
Start-ups need publicity, otherwise how will they be known?
With a website like Renaissance, a startup will only be left with its investments.
By the way the name "Renaissance" is purely marketing). Not giving any associations with the MO, but only with the dough and the beautiful life (Renaissance in fact was fueled by the looting of Constantinople and the remnants of Byzantium. They took out everything from gold and jewelry, to art and cultural objects, and well "brains". In Venice the Doge's Palace was built of columns of different colors and materials, everything was taken from Constantinople, apparently different palaces and temples were sawed).
At the beginning of the Renaissance, Byzantium no longer existed, Constantinople was the capital of the Ottoman Empire, and the Crusades had ended 200 years before that
Don't joke like that...
Do you think Jim Simons, early in his algotrading career, emphasized in his ads the number of layers of neural network with kiloflops and attracted investors through phone sales?
That's the bassist from Kiss - is he still in the market?!!!
That's the bass player from Kiss - is he still in the market?!?
He used to, he probably doesn't now, he spends his money and gets a buzz out of it.
Start-ups definitely need advertising, otherwise how will people learn about them?
With a site like Renaissance's, the startup will only be left with its investments.
By the way the name "Renaissance" is purely marketing). Not giving any associations with the MO, but only with the dough and the beautiful life (Renaissance in fact was fueled by the looting of Constantinople and the remnants of Byzantium. They took out everything from gold and jewelry, to art and cultural objects, and well "brains". In Venice the Doge's Palace is built of columns of different colors and material, all taken out of Constantinople, probably sawed different palaces and temples).
The fact is that on trendy sites and commercials people are led inversely proportional to the depth of the purse, well, do not confuse the "start-up" and hedge fund, I remain with my opinion, an altitrader who has achieved results on their own, will not die of hunger, and in tight circles to find investments is not a problem, It's different if someone is asking for "capital" in advance, with no trading infrastructure or trading systems, but like "pay me for the training salary", then of course they are sent to hell and they need advertising with beautiful websites and videos. But it's a big world, maybe I'm too categorical.
At the beginning of the Renaissance, Byzantium no longer existed, Constantinople was the capital of the Ottoman Empire, and the Crusades had ended 200 years before that
Don't joke about that...
I knew it, that wikopedia and those enlightening series from foreigners on "Culture" are blatantly lying! It really wasn't like that at all...