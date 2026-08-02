Machine learning in trading: theory, models, practice and algo-trading - page 1205
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Why prices and not their increments?
I don't know what's better... and the sample length can be varied... a lot of fuss with all thisI added about interpretability... like, what's there to interpret? There's only one metric
Hi maxim
Is there any new article which you are discussing here?
If you can provide me the link?
Hi, not yet published, waiting for moderation
Ok, if you want , then you can provide me the code so that I can have a look at it.
better if you just wait for article, because I have too many versions
And the dependence, in fact, is there...
I trained "SMM" (hidden Markov model) on returnees, divided it into 10 states and taught it without a teacher, so it itself divided different distributions
state distributions.
And here I grouped returns by states, i.e. each row is a separate market state
In some states (1,4,6,8,9) there are too few observations, so you can not take them at all
And now I will try to restore the series, that is to make a cumulative sum, if some tendency is found in some of the states - the regularity in the direction
I did a cumulative summation.
States 5 and 7 have a stable structure, 5 for the bay and 7 for the village.
you finally started to go in the right direction :)
all you have to do is bruteforce the whole thing with elementary brute force and choose the best modelWith logical deduction and the great method of deduction a profitable scheme can never be picked up, there are too many variations
You're finally starting to go in the right direction :)
All you have to do is bruteforce all of this stuff with a simple brute force search and choose the best modelYou can never pick up a profitable scheme by logical deduction, there are too many variants
But here's the funny thing, these states 5 and 7 change most often, they are not continuous in time and another thing is that they are among themselves and switch))
the graph of state transitions
And this is what it looks like when you trade them. Red sell and blue buy
Now I want to add to the optimized parameters the dependence of signals on distributions, I did it for the beginning, to see
If the kurtosis is higher than a certain value (you can opt for it), then we have a flat situation and it is possible to buy/sell with the same probability (and then to fix all the wrong ones)
further on asymmetry, if there is a certain side, then the probability of the signal to buy or to sell is displaced
This is a primitive one, but this is the way we can select the targets in the optimizer
All you need to get from metrics is classification error on a test sample (to be trained on a training sample). The optimizer goes through the hyperparameters and chooses the model with the lowest error. What is non-interpretable here? It is enough to know, looking at the errors on the test data, whether such a model is capable of generalizing or not.
I just made an example of working with such a clunker.
The question is in the interpretability of eventually selected model (which will actually trade).
But here's the funny thing, these states 5 and 7 change most frequently, they are not continuous in time, and another thing is that they switch among themselves))
the graph of state transitions
And this is what it looks like when you trade them. Red is down and blue is up
Do it with RL, you should approximate the Markov model
The question is in the interpretability of the eventually chosen model (which will actually trade).
Inductive models are not interpretable, as a rule, both genetic programming and neural networks... it takes a long time to take back to pieces
Python and R probably have corresponding packagesexample for trees
Well, do it all through RL, the Markov model must be approximated by something.
And why should it be approximated? It's already divided into 10 states by the Viterbi algorithm, as a cluster in essence
I think that the price should be approximated before doing returns or not to do returns?
By the way, if anyone wants to dabble with "cmm" here is an article with code and examples in R
http://gekkoquant.com/2014/09/07/hidden-markov-models-examples-in-r-part-3-of-4/