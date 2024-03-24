Change Strategy Tester Template for all timeframe window

 i change  Strategy Tester Template with "tester.tpl" but when i use multi time frame in my EA , only change first window template in  Strategy Tester , other time frame template work default , please look attach file , any advise ?

1.png  61 kb
 
No one has a solution?
 
Yes, this has always been the case: the "tester.tpl" template only applies to the first chart.
 
I know . What can I do to change the template of other charts?
 
You won't do anything about it.

 
In live Trading that 1Day chart is not going to be visible It will be in background why you wanna apply a template on something you are not going to see in live. It is shown at Backtest only for testing purpose

What you can do It is to apply it manually once your backtest start see the image below

 
Any solutions yet?
