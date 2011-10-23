tester agent synchronization error
I've got the same error
Where are tester agent's logs? Our team of telepaths is busy with other work
milfordT attached one - or if you mean some other logs please state clearly what you mean - I'm not a telepath neither - anyway - as far as I know you won't get more information than that mentioned
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I tried to run an EA in the strategy tester and am getting a "tester agent synchronization error". Does anyone know the cause of this and how to resolve it?
thanks