tester agent synchronization error

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I tried to run an EA in the strategy tester and am getting a "tester agent synchronization error".  Does anyone know the cause of this and how to resolve it?

thanks 

 

 
milfordT:

I tried to run an EA in the strategy tester and am getting a "tester agent synchronization error".  Does anyone know the cause of this and how to resolve it?

thanks 

 

Did you try it again and again?
 
I've got the same error

 

Where are tester agent's logs? Our team of telepaths is busy with other work

 
milfordT attached one - or if you mean some other logs please state clearly what you mean - I'm not a telepath neither - anyway - as far as I know you won't get more information than that mentioned
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