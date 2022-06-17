Examples: MQL4 as a Trader's Tool, or The Advanced Technical Analysis

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New article MQL4 as a Trader's Tool, or The Advanced Technical Analysis has been published:

Trading is, first of all, a calculus of probabilities. The proverb about idleness being an engine for progress reveals us the reason why all those indicators and trading systems have been developed. It comes that the major of newcomers in trading study "ready-made" trading theories. But, as luck would have it, there are some more undiscovered market secrets, and tools used in analyzing of price movements exist, basically, as those unrealized technical indicators or math and stat packages. Thanks awfully to Bill Williams for his contribution to the market movements theory. Though, perhaps, it's too early to rest on oars.

Author: Andrew Opeyda

[Deleted]  
what is the point of this article ?!!!
[Deleted]  
I was wondering this myself, is it possible to explain the goal of examples 3.1 & 3.2 with a little more clarity?
 
the point is to use the MQL language for research aims.
lalilo:
what is the point of this article ?!!!
 

That's a very interesting article for identifying statistical pattern.

I would like to apply something like this to a statistical analysis like the one done on some interesting articles

on Currency Trader on line magazine.

They create a table starting from this values:



 

how can this be?

The result obtained:
- White followed by Black - 23.64 %
- Black followed by White - 23.67 %
- White followed by White - 21.14 %

- Black followed by Black - 20.85 %


surely it must add up to 100%? there arent any possible outcomes?

 
Myles Crouch-Anderson:

how can this be?

surely it must add up to 100%? there arent any possible outcomes?

Dark matter?
 
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