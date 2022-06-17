Examples: MQL4 as a Trader's Tool, or The Advanced Technical Analysis
what is the point of this article ?!!!
I was wondering this myself, is it possible to explain the goal of examples 3.1 & 3.2 with a little more clarity?
the point is to use the MQL language for research aims.
lalilo:
what is the point of this article ?!!!
what is the point of this article ?!!!
That's a very interesting article for identifying statistical pattern.
I would like to apply something like this to a statistical analysis like the one done on some interesting articles
on Currency Trader on line magazine.
They create a table starting from this values:
how can this be?
The result obtained:
- White followed by Black - 23.64 %
- Black followed by White - 23.67 %
- White followed by White - 21.14 %
- Black followed by Black - 20.85 %
surely it must add up to 100%? there arent any possible outcomes?
Myles Crouch-Anderson:Dark matter?
surely it must add up to 100%? there arent any possible outcomes?
how can this be?
surely it must add up to 100%? there arent any possible outcomes?
Comments that do not relate to this topic, have been moved to "Off Topic Posts".
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
New article MQL4 as a Trader's Tool, or The Advanced Technical Analysis has been published:
Author: Andrew Opeyda