MQL4 iCustom is giving wrong output

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Hi All!

I am using the baseline from kaufman_ama_averages_filtered_ATR bands in my indicator. I use the value of the baseline.

It is giving me a different format of output of different time frames.
e.g.: 1.09 on H4 and 2147483647 on H1.

What did I missed?

Thank you!

 
Kiloromeo:
Hi All!

I am using the baseline from kaufman_ama_averages_filtered_ATR bands in my indicator. I use the value of the baseline.

It is giving me a different format of output of different time frames.
e.g.: 1.09 on H4 and 2147483647 on H1.

What did I missed?

Thank you!

it means empty value

https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/362509
iCustom problem - empty value (2147483647)
iCustom problem - empty value (2147483647)
  • 2021.02.10
  • www.mql5.com
Hello, I'm trying to get value from iCustom (export data to csv file) and I'm getting "2147483647" all the time...
 
Kiloromeo: What did I missed?

Do you really expect an answer? There are no mind readers here and our crystal balls are cracked. Always post all relevant code (using Code button) or attach the file.
     How To Ask Questions The Smart Way. (2004)
          Be precise and informative about your problem

We can't see your broken code.

Fix your broken code.

With the information you've provided — we can only guess. And you haven't provided any useful information for that.

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