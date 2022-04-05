MQL4 iCustom is giving wrong output
Kiloromeo:
Hi All!
I am using the baseline from kaufman_ama_averages_filtered_ATR bands in my indicator. I use the value of the baseline.
It is giving me a different format of output of different time frames.
e.g.: 1.09 on H4 and 2147483647 on H1.
What did I missed?
Thank you!
Hi All!
I am using the baseline from kaufman_ama_averages_filtered_ATR bands in my indicator. I use the value of the baseline.
It is giving me a different format of output of different time frames.
e.g.: 1.09 on H4 and 2147483647 on H1.
What did I missed?
Thank you!
it means empty valuehttps://www.mql5.com/en/forum/362509
iCustom problem - empty value (2147483647)
- 2021.02.10
- www.mql5.com
Hello, I'm trying to get value from iCustom (export data to csv file) and I'm getting "2147483647" all the time...
Kiloromeo: What did I missed?
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I am using the baseline from kaufman_ama_averages_filtered_ATR bands in my indicator. I use the value of the baseline.
It is giving me a different format of output of different time frames.
e.g.: 1.09 on H4 and 2147483647 on H1.
What did I missed?
Thank you!