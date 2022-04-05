Sell at top and Buy at bottom Rsi indicator - page 2

Jaiprakash Goenka #:
Bro If i was knowing coding why would I post request here....

The Forum is a place for programmers to ask questions and help, not for clients to post requests.

Please go to Freelance and give them your request. Coding is not free, especially if you are the type of client that totally ignores logical and pertinent answers from people with way more experience.

However, if you just want to see the indicator yourself, meaning that you are not using it part of an automated trading strategy, you can always drag Moving Averages on your RSI window and then input "Apply to: First Indicator Data". It will show EMAs on your RSI as in your pictures.

Cheers!

 
I am not asking here for automated trading system, I want to see RSI with EMA, I had already tried apply to first indicator data method and compared with mt5, output is completely different not workable

 
Jaiprakash Goenka #:I am not asking here for automated trading system, I want to see RSI with EMA, I had already tried apply to first indicator data method and compared with mt5, output is completely different not workable

It works completely fine on my MT4. Simply attach the built-in "Relative Strength Index" to your chart and then attach the build in "Moving Average" to your RSI window and choose "First indicator's Data" for the "Apply to" setting. Keep adding "Moving Average" with "First indicator's Data" with the different period settings for the remaining EMAs.


 
If however, you still don't like how the previous method works in MT4, then you are going to have to hire someone to make you a Custom Indicator do as you want it to appear.
 
Fernando Carreiro #:

It works completely fine on my MT4. Simply attach the built-in "Relative Strength Index" to your chart and then attach the build in "Moving Average" to your RSI window and choose "First indicator's Data" for the "Apply to" setting. Keep adding "Moving Average" with "First indicator's Data" with the different period settings for the remaining EMAs.


Thank you so much

