Sell at top and Buy at bottom Rsi indicator - page 2
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Bro If i was knowing coding why would I post request here....
The Forum is a place for programmers to ask questions and help, not for clients to post requests.
Please go to Freelance and give them your request. Coding is not free, especially if you are the type of client that totally ignores logical and pertinent answers from people with way more experience.
However, if you just want to see the indicator yourself, meaning that you are not using it part of an automated trading strategy, you can always drag Moving Averages on your RSI window and then input "Apply to: First Indicator Data". It will show EMAs on your RSI as in your pictures.
Cheers!
The Forum is a place for programmers to ask questions and help, not for clients to post requests.
Please go to Freelance and give them your request. Coding is not free, especially if you are the type of client that totally ignores logical and pertinent answers from people with way more experience.
However, if you just want to see the indicator yourself, meaning that you are not using it part of an automated trading strategy, you can always drag Moving Averages on your RSI window and then input "Apply to: First Indicator Data". It will show EMAs on your RSI as in your pictures.
Cheers!
I am not asking here for automated trading system, I want to see RSI with EMA, I had already tried apply to first indicator data method and compared with mt5, output is completely different not workable
It works completely fine on my MT4. Simply attach the built-in "Relative Strength Index" to your chart and then attach the build in "Moving Average" to your RSI window and choose "First indicator's Data" for the "Apply to" setting. Keep adding "Moving Average" with "First indicator's Data" with the different period settings for the remaining EMAs.
It works completely fine on my MT4. Simply attach the built-in "Relative Strength Index" to your chart and then attach the build in "Moving Average" to your RSI window and choose "First indicator's Data" for the "Apply to" setting. Keep adding "Moving Average" with "First indicator's Data" with the different period settings for the remaining EMAs.
Thank you so much