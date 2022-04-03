Histogram bars not displaying in seperate window
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Hi there,
I want to create an indicator for sigma spikes as explained here:
https://adamhgrimes.com/how-to-calculate-sigmaspikes/
To start, I'm just focusing on displaying the daily returns and haven't been able to do this as yet. I've tried reviewing the help files I find them very confusing. I'm trying to follow the instructions from here instead:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ki-ShYKppXI&t=163s
Anyway, the code below is how I'm trying to display daily returns in a seperate window.
I've also tried replacing:
with:
In both cases I get the same result i.e. a blank seperate window.
Thanks for your clarification / advice.