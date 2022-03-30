withdrawal
i wanted to withdrawl my freelance money via paypal
but my paypal mail is diffrent than the mail which i registered with on the website
you have sent the money to the mail that i registerd with on the website and it doesnt even have paypal linked to it
ho do we correct this?
Dear Seyedehsahar Hosseini
Greetings,
PayPal is having a feature through which you can add any new email ID also under your existing PayPal account so it would be easy for you to add on your MQL email ID to your PayPal email ID. Please be sure that you are the owner of that PayPal account as its really important otherwise in future or during any payment processing you can go stuck if anytime verification are done from either side MQL or PayPal
Thank You
i was doing this via an exchanger
cuz i have webmoney and cant work with webmoney due to difficulties
i currently am unable to create a paypal account
how to give back the money to you so you can send it to correct mail
Firstly I want to clarify you are talking in a Forum and am not from MQL5 Team member,
Its too late you are discussing all this and that also after already wd is processed as you are saying to some other email ID which is not having Paypal,
MQL clearly mentions about it in clear manner when anyone places a withdrawal they need to read the instructions properly before going ahead.
You should never take monetary procedures so easy to grab n click in fast mode, reading n understanding the process is really very important.
Only option left is to raise a Ticket to MQL Support Desk and wait for response from them over it and it will take time. Don't blame MQL5 for your wrong doings in upcoming days as it may take time for sure - they have lot of members like you to respond, serve and assist.
https://www.mql5.com/en/contact
Thank You,
