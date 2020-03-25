withdraw from Paypal to account of others

Hello every one, hope you are doing well.
I was trying to withdraw with Paypal, but the account is not mine, the problem is it says that "The PayPal account e-mail address should match the one specified on the Security page"
and obviously my email account is different. Is there any way to withdraw with PayPal to the account of others??
MOHAMMADEHSAN AMERI:
Are you serious?

 
 
Isn't Webmoney working now?

 
Mladen Rakic:

Are you serious?

What do you mean I am serious?
 
Keith Watford:

Isn't Webmoney working now?

I think it works. But the one I want to pay is in US and seemingly he cannot open a webmoney account.
 
What are you talking about?

Your topic is about withdrawing, not paying someone.

 
Keith Watford:

What are you talking about?

Your topic is about withdrawing, not paying someone.

Sorry for confusion.I don't wanna pay any one. It is a little complicated. However the issue is I want to withdraw to a paypal account that is linked to a email address other than my email address.
 

The email addresses have to match.

 
Marco vd Heijden:

The email addresses have to match.

Thank you and thank others for replaying.
