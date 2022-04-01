Getting custom gridline indicator to attach - page 2
I have tried debugging the loop from start to finish and nothing happens.
Please show a video where you can use debugging.
I couldn't upload it here due to file size, so I sent it via messenger.
Okay. Now study the MathMod documentation and correct your mistake - make sure that the cursor gets inside the loop:
Now the next problem:
you need to prevent the constant re-creation of graphical objects.
ChartRedraw ();
do not need to use - when a new tick arrives, the terminal itself redraws the chart and all graphical objects.
Recommendation: change the time
time[1]
on the
time[rates_total-1]
If an already existing object is found by "ObjectFind", it will not be regenerated.
Indeed it is.
Since it is the second bar from the last, it is -2.
I changed the MT4 code and unintentionally did so, and you are correct.
Now the code is working. Are there any other problems?
Nothing in particular. Thank you.