Getting custom gridline indicator to attach
Hi, I'm very new to MT5. I'm trying to have fixed, custom gridlines on my chart, but can't get anything I've found to work. I've been able to get other indicators I've downloaded to work - but since this isn't really an indicator I don't know if there's a different way to go about it? I've attached a couple of the files I've tried to use as a reference
Files:
New_Grid_Builder.mq4 4 kb
horizontal_grid_lines.mq4 6 kb
- Attaching indicator to chart
- Import custom indicator
- How to get a value from an indicator in code?
Chelsea Edgecombe:
Hi, I'm very new to MT5. I'm trying to have fixed, custom gridlines on my chart, but can't get anything I've found to work. I've been able to get other indicators I've downloaded to work - but since this isn't really an indicator I don't know if there's a different way to go about it? I've attached a couple of the files I've tried to use as a reference
Hi, I'm very new to MT5. I'm trying to have fixed, custom gridlines on my chart, but can't get anything I've found to work. I've been able to get other indicators I've downloaded to work - but since this isn't really an indicator I don't know if there's a different way to go about it? I've attached a couple of the files I've tried to use as a reference
You have attached files for MT4. They will not work in MT5.
This is the MT5 version.
Files:
New_Grid_Builder.mq5 5 kb
Nagisa Unada # :
Yes, I know it. It is intentionally done that way to calculate the grid spacing.
You may or may not be doing it on purpose - but that is the cause of the error. Use debugging and observe the code section:
for(i = price_low; i <= price_high; i++) { if(MathMod(i, grid_space) == 0) { obj_name = "Grid_" + IntegerToString(i);
Are you good at code debugging?
I understand debugging. But there is no error.
Do you mean that it does not stop at the breakpoint and terminates with an error?
Nothing happens. It works normally without error.
I have tried debugging the loop from start to finish and nothing happens.
I can't figure out what the bug is.
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register