Need help for subscribing to signal. Other online resources didn't help.
Filip Dimkovski:
So I subscribed to this signal (you can see on the left side the subscription) ]
Thank you in advance.
The expert advisors settings have nothing to do with signal copying.
Make sure you've done everything as described here:
How to Subscribe to MT4/MT5 Signal
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/189731 (MT4)
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
So I subscribed to this signal (you can see on the left side the subscription) ]
Thank you in advance.