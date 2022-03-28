Need help for subscribing to signal. Other online resources didn't help.

So I subscribed to this signal (you can see on the left side the subscription) ]

Yet MQL5 says I'm not subscribed and I cannot see past data Can something here help?

Thank you in advance.

 

Here is another picture from MQL5 showing that I'm actively subscribed.

 
The expert advisors settings have nothing to do with signal copying.

Make sure you've done everything as described here: 

How to Subscribe to MT4/MT5 Signal

https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/189731  (MT4)

https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/336422  (MT5)

