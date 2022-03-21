How can get trend value of SuperTrend (ahtf + arrows + alerts) button
LONNV: I try to get red trend line value and green trend line value
double trendup = iCustom(Symbol(),0,"SuperTrend (ahtf + arrows + alerts) button",period,multiplier,1,1); double trenddn = iCustom(Symbol(),0,"SuperTrend (ahtf + arrows + alerts) button",period,multiplier,2,1);
#property indicator_color1 clrGreen #property indicator_color2 clrFireBrick #property indicator_color3 clrOrange
Green is buffer index zero. Red is buffer index one. You are reading one and two.
LONNV:
thanks
here is indicator code
here is indicator photo
I try to get red trend line value and green trend line value
in real running,
when red trend line appear , trend down value is as follow
dnn 2147483647
when green trend line appear , trend up value is
uppp 2147483647
no order open
How can get correct value this red and green trendline
thanks
//very simple if(dnn!=2147483647 && dnn>0) Alert("SELL"); if(uppp!=2147483647 && uppp>0) Alert("BUY");
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
here is indicator code
here is indicator photo
I try to get red trend line value and green trend line value
in real running,
when red trend line appear , trend down value is as follow
dnn 2147483647
when green trend line appear , trend up value is
uppp 2147483647
no order open
How can get correct value this red and green trendline
thanks