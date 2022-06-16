copy_ticks_range Not working!

I've creted a flask api to call copy_ticks_range. but when I called it It prints None, after that I called last_error() function and It's Says: (-10004, "No IPC connection") what is the meaning of this? Can anyone help me? (I also tried given example and gives same output)

Thank you!

And My Code is:

def copyTicksRange():
    try:
        # set time zone to UTC
        timezone = pytz.timezone("Etc/UTC")
        # create 'datetime' objects in UTC time zone to avoid the implementation of a local time zone offset
        utc_from = datetime(2020, 1, 10, tzinfo=timezone)
        utc_to = datetime(2022, 1, 11, tzinfo=timezone)
        # request EURUSD ticks within 11.01.2020 - 11.01.2020
        ticks = mt.copy_ticks_range("EURUSD", utc_from, utc_to, mt.COPY_TICKS_ALL)
        
        print(ticks)

        if ticks is not None:
            
            return {
                "status": 200
            }
        else:
            return {
                "Error": mt.last_error()
            }
        
    except Exception as e:
        print("Somethings went Wrong..!", e)



 

 
Refer to the help documentation - take an example from the help documentation

After that, paste here (using the button Code) your code and show the result of the code.
 
how can I find the help documentation?

I tried the given example in this documentation. and its gives the same output 

https://www.mql5.com/en/docs/integration/python_metatrader5/mt5copyticksrange_py 

If you have a problem you must follow these steps:

  • provide your code (paste the code using the button Code)
  • provide the result (data from the log file)
  • It is highly recommended to use the full code from the help!


Look at the help and your code: Your code does not match the help. Run full code from help. Don't think of anything. Test the full code from the help.

 
I wrote exact same function but gives the error as last error:  (-10002, 'IPC recv failed')

here's my code:

from datetime import datetime
import MetaTrader5 as mt5
import pytz

# display data on the MetaTrader 5 package
print("MetaTrader5 package author: ", mt5.__author__)
print("MetaTrader5 package version: ", mt5.__version__)

if not mt5.initialize(login=54604178, password="r5hfhqfq", server="MetaQuotes-Demo"):

    print("initialize() failed, error code =", mt5.last_error())
    quit()
else:
    print("Initialized")

    # set time zone to UTC
    timezone = pytz.timezone("Etc/UTC")
    # create 'datetime' objects in UTC time zone to avoid the implementation of a local time zone offset
    utc_from = datetime(2020, 1, 10, tzinfo=timezone)
    utc_to = datetime(2022, 3, 18, tzinfo=timezone)
    # request AUDUSD ticks within 11.01.2020 - 11.01.2020
    ticks = mt5.copy_ticks_range("AUDUSD", utc_from, utc_to, mt5.COPY_TICKS_ALL)
    print(ticks)

print("last error: " , mt5.last_error())

here's the output: 

MetaTrader5 package author:  MetaQuotes Ltd.
MetaTrader5 package version:  5.0.37
Initialized
None
last error:  (-10002, 'IPC recv failed')

Thank you in Advance !

 

I repeat for the third time: copy the example from the help - copy the example one by one, do not invent anything, do not change anything. Post the result.


Here is my result (I took the FULL example from the Documentation, I did not invent ANYTHING and did not change ANYTHING in the code):

2022.03.22 06:40:37.967 Python  "C:\Users\barab\AppData\Local\Programs\Python\Python310\python.exe" -u "C:\Users\barab\AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes\Terminal\D0E8209F77C8CF37AD8BF550E51FF075\MQL5\Scripts\Python\copy_ticks_range.py" EURUSD 60
2022.03.22 06:40:38.199 Python  MetaTrader5 package author:  MetaQuotes Ltd.
2022.03.22 06:40:38.199 Python  MetaTrader5 package version:  5.0.36
2022.03.22 06:40:38.543 Python  Ticks received: 68959
2022.03.22 06:40:38.543 Python  Display obtained ticks 'as is'
2022.03.22 06:40:38.543 Python  (1578614700, 0.68566, 0.68588, 0., 0, 1578614700106, 134, 0.)
2022.03.22 06:40:38.543 Python  (1578614700, 0.68567, 0.68587, 0., 0, 1578614700226, 134, 0.)
2022.03.22 06:40:38.543 Python  (1578614700, 0.68567, 0.68585, 0., 0, 1578614700329, 4, 0.)
2022.03.22 06:40:38.543 Python  (1578614715, 0.68567, 0.68587, 0., 0, 1578614715258, 4, 0.)
2022.03.22 06:40:38.558 Python  (1578614715, 0.68566, 0.68587, 0., 0, 1578614715455, 130, 0.)
2022.03.22 06:40:38.558 Python  (1578614715, 0.68562, 0.68587, 0., 0, 1578614715712, 130, 0.)
2022.03.22 06:40:38.558 Python  (1578614715, 0.68562, 0.68585, 0., 0, 1578614715845, 4, 0.)
2022.03.22 06:40:38.558 Python  (1578614716, 0.68566, 0.68585, 0., 0, 1578614716213, 130, 0.)
2022.03.22 06:40:38.558 Python  (1578614716, 0.68566, 0.68586, 0., 0, 1578614716345, 4, 0.)
2022.03.22 06:40:38.558 Python  (1578614716, 0.68567, 0.68584, 0., 0, 1578614716450, 134, 0.)
2022.03.22 06:40:38.558 Python  
2022.03.22 06:40:38.558 Python  Display dataframe with ticks
2022.03.22 06:40:38.558 Python                   time      bid      ask  last  volume       time_msc  flags  volume_real
2022.03.22 06:40:38.558 Python  0 2020-01-10 00:05:00  0.68566  0.68588   0.0       0  1578614700106    134          0.0
2022.03.22 06:40:38.558 Python  1 2020-01-10 00:05:00  0.68567  0.68587   0.0       0  1578614700226    134          0.0
2022.03.22 06:40:38.558 Python  2 2020-01-10 00:05:00  0.68567  0.68585   0.0       0  1578614700329      4          0.0
2022.03.22 06:40:38.558 Python  3 2020-01-10 00:05:15  0.68567  0.68587   0.0       0  1578614715258      4          0.0
2022.03.22 06:40:38.558 Python  4 2020-01-10 00:05:15  0.68566  0.68587   0.0       0  1578614715455    130          0.0
2022.03.22 06:40:38.558 Python  5 2020-01-10 00:05:15  0.68562  0.68587   0.0       0  1578614715712    130          0.0
2022.03.22 06:40:38.558 Python  6 2020-01-10 00:05:15  0.68562  0.68585   0.0       0  1578614715845      4          0.0
2022.03.22 06:40:38.558 Python  7 2020-01-10 00:05:16  0.68566  0.68585   0.0       0  1578614716213    130          0.0
2022.03.22 06:40:38.558 Python  8 2020-01-10 00:05:16  0.68566  0.68586   0.0       0  1578614716345      4          0.0
2022.03.22 06:40:38.558 Python  9 2020-01-10 00:05:16  0.68567  0.68584   0.0       0  1578614716450    134          0.0
Thank you! I run the exact given example and its working but when I change the utc_to date to (2021, 5, 11) its not working! Do you have any idea why is that? is this function work for time duration only for one year ?

Thank you in advance!

 
Absolutely everything works and there are no errors. You need to look for the error in yourself. And in general: you must first learn the MQL5 language and only after that try to do something in python!

 
Hello,

I get the same error. I copied and pasted the full code from the help as you suggested.


I received this output:

MetaTrader5 package author: MetaQuotes Ltd. MetaTrader5 package version: 5.0.37 initialize() failed, error code = (-6, 'Terminal: Authorization failed') 

---------------------------------------------------------------------------
TypeError                                 Traceback (most recent call last)
<ipython-input-1-2717d31e47d1> in <module>()
     24 # request AUDUSD ticks within 11.01.2020 - 11.01.2020
     25 ticks = mt5.copy_ticks_range("AUDUSD", utc_from, utc_to, mt5.COPY_TICKS_ALL)
---> 26 print("Ticks received:",len(ticks))
     27 
     28 # shut down connection to the MetaTrader 5 terminal

TypeError: object of type 'NoneType' has no len()
 
Read the title of the error. Start fixing one mistake at a time.

Run the python script not from MetaEditor, but from MetaTrader 5.
 
There may an issue in how you run the code -- not an issue in the code itself. From your terminal, try running ``$python3 test-script.py`` instead of ``$python test-script.py``.
