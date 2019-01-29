Trading Systems: Mechanical Trading System "Chuvashov's Triangle"
Hello,
Please see images:
Unless you have a better understanding, the correct would be:
The size between the first fractals of the upper and lower lines should be HIGHER than the size between the second fractals of these lines.
The upper line's first fractal should be UPPER than the second fractal of the same line, while the lower line's first fractal should be BELOW the lower line's second one.
Following this thought,the text of image below also should be corrected:
So:
- The first fractals should be spaced more than 20-30 pips apart;
- The first fractal of the working UPPER line should be MORE than the second fractal of same line;
- The first fractals of the working LOWER line should be LESS than the second fractal of same line;
- All 4 reference points are different from "0", i.е. they have real values;
- Time parameters of reference points should be different from "0";
- The first upper reference point is ABOVE the second upper one and the first lower point is LOWER than the second lower point;
- The difference between the lines' second fractals should not exceed 150 pips.
Please, if I'm wrong, then I'm sorry!!! ;)
hello there,
your article is very very interesting, thank you for sharing, I read this theory, it's owesome and also the automating work you did is very important, I test out the expert in my demo account but unfortunality doesnot open any positions, I wonder about the setting, can you help please, thank you in advance.
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New article Mechanical Trading System "Chuvashov's Triangle" has been published:
Author: Genkov