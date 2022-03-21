balance and earned amounts are out.

I have contacted support but they tell me that my earned amount and my balance are correct. which is wrong. who do i contact to get it fixed? It has happend in past but they fixed it fast. but this time they send me an image that shows some account with correct values, however, my values are different, and their amounts dont even match mine.

my earned amount says 32.34 but my balance says 31.31 please fix.

 
Only the MetaQuotes admins (aka Service Desk) can help you. You will have to insist with them about the issue. We can do nothing for you. Not even the moderators can do much.
 

Just in case support falls upon this thread. This my supporting evidence.

 
Why are you deliberately withholding information? You must click on the link and show the top right of the page:
 
Could it be that you mixed account balance and earned money?
 
why would i deliberately do that? why make such baseless accusations? wow.

new image is included. But the same info was already being clearly displayed in the other images.

 
nah. i earned 32 but the balance is 31. see the first image, or my original post. I wouldnt care about it, but this is the 3rd time in 3 years that it has occured and previous posts regarding this issue resulted in comments that made it clear that it does not just happen to me, and after 3 years it is still happening, so I would like it to be rectified please support.

 
It is glaring that the balance is not correct. You said you experienced such before, they ought to rectify it. It would be good if you could ask them what is causing this in the first place.
 
It has happened to me once as well, and was promptly fixed when I mentioned it on the forum on a thread that someone else started with a similar issue. Strangely enough, in my case, it was also related to the MQL5 Cloud agent earnings.

 
Fernando Carreiro #:

yeah, the last time they sent me same response, but then i noticed a few days later that it was fixed anyways. i am hoping that that happens again this time too.

 
balance has been updated and corrected. Thanks to support again. Albeit they did not give explanation for it happening again.
