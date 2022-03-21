balance and earned amounts are out.
Why are you deliberately withholding information? You must click on the link and show the top right of the page:
why would i deliberately do that? why make such baseless accusations? wow.
new image is included. But the same info was already being clearly displayed in the other images.
Could it be that you mixed account balance and earned money?
nah. i earned 32 but the balance is 31. see the first image, or my original post. I wouldnt care about it, but this is the 3rd time in 3 years that it has occured and previous posts regarding this issue resulted in comments that made it clear that it does not just happen to me, and after 3 years it is still happening, so I would like it to be rectified please support.
It has happened to me once as well, and was promptly fixed when I mentioned it on the forum on a thread that someone else started with a similar issue. Strangely enough, in my case, it was also related to the MQL5 Cloud agent earnings.
It has happened to me once as well, and was promptly fixed when I mentioned it on the forum on a thread that someone else started with a similar issue. Strangely enough, in my case, it was also related to the MQL5 Cloud agent earnings.
yeah, the last time they sent me same response, but then i noticed a few days later that it was fixed anyways. i am hoping that that happens again this time too.
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
You agree to website policy and terms of use
I have contacted support but they tell me that my earned amount and my balance are correct. which is wrong. who do i contact to get it fixed? It has happend in past but they fixed it fast. but this time they send me an image that shows some account with correct values, however, my values are different, and their amounts dont even match mine.
my earned amount says 32.34 but my balance says 31.31 please fix.