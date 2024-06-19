Logging into my trading account on Remote Desktop after purchasing a VPS
MQL5 VPS does not work as a traditional VPS. You can use it in order to upload your MT4/5 trading environment onto a virtual server.
So you need to prepare your charts and EAs (or signal subscription settings), that you want to migrate to the virtual server.
After you uploaded and properly setup your EAs on the appropriate currency pairs charts, you click the Auto Trading button on your local MT4/5 terminal.
Then you right click on the MQL5 VPS details in the Navigator window (for MT4) >> Synchronize experts, indicators (or Synchronize signal only, for a signal subscription) or tick the appropriate Migrate option down below in the VPS tab of your Toolbox window for MT5.
Finally you can check that everything was done perfectly in the MQL5 VPS (right click) >> Journal and see if you've got something like below, indicating that your migration was succesful.
for experts, indicators
for a signal subscription
Ich kaufte VPS-hosting für mein trading-Konto von meinen MT4-Plattform. Ich war nie per E-Mail alle Informationen über es und haben keine Idee, wie Sie login, um das Konto über Remote-Desktop. In der Vergangenheit habe ich gehandelt habe, die auf Remote-Desktop mit einigen Programmen, die ich ausprobiert habe und nie gebraucht Windows 10 Pro diese entweder. Mein VPS - Konto-Nummer ist 6346200 (zumindest denke ich, dass es das ist). Jede Hilfe würde geschätzt werden. TIA für die Antworten.
you can help me my xm.com-MT5 acount have 235$ Balance my trading bot on xmglobal-MT5 4 say in my messages 0$ ? What is wrong pls help me 😒
Don't confuse your MQL5 account here with your broker trading account, they are 2 different things.
If you've deposited $235 in your MQL5 account hoping that you can trade with it, you've made a mistake.
Look carefully what it is written in the top up page: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/pablo251978/accounting/choosein
You may contact the Service Desk about this:
Ok thank you and and where i find the deposit option from my trading bot account?
With your broker! You do have a broker, right?
A reputable, regulated financial institution offering brokerage services, for whom you have filled and signed a contract, and submitted identity documents and bank information, to do business with them?
