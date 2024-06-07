Mt4 not Installing

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im trying to install mt4 on my windows  laptop but its not installing and returning an error any ione hl me to solve this problem below is the screen shot
 
You need to upgrade your hardware - need Windows x64 (64-bit).
 

Most likely, by June 1 (2024), we will stop supporting Windows 7, as well as the remaining 32-bit terminals.

          New MetaTrader 5 Platform build 4150: Trading report export and new machine learning methods in MQL5 - General - MQL5 programming forum #61 (2024)
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