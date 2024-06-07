Mt4 not Installing
im trying to install mt4 on my windows laptop but its not installing and returning an error any ione hl me to solve this problem below is the screen shot
You need to upgrade your hardware - need Windows x64 (64-bit).
Most likely, by June 1 (2024), we will stop supporting Windows 7, as well as the remaining 32-bit terminals.
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register