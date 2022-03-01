No history data when using tester
Hi,
I am getting the following when trying to run a test.
Everything was working previously. I thought that if it didn't have data then it automatically downloaded it? That is what it has done previously.
The only thing I have done recently is delete a large .log file but I don't think that would affect things.
I am running the portable version so my the MT5bmodifiable files are on onedrive but never had a problem before.
Is there a way of forcing MT5 to download the data?
Any ideas?
Try again later, sometimes brokers are updating servers or history data and this doesn't work, I've encountered it too.
Try again later, sometimes brokers are updating servers or history data and this doesn't work, I've encountered it too.
I will thanks.
Is this something that could be caused by a slow internet connection too? I'm in a hotel at the moment?
Also, i've checked the MT5\Bases\ICMarketsSC-Demo\history\EURUSD folder and it only has 2022.hcc. Should MT5 detect this an download the required data automatically?
Many thanks,
E
I will thanks.
Is this something that could be caused by a slow internet connection too? I'm in a hotel at the moment?
Also, i've checked the MT5\Bases\ICMarketsSC-Demo\history\EURUSD folder and it only has 2022.hcc. Should MT5 detect this an download the required data automatically?
Many thanks,
E
No, its a broker's issue.
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Hi,
I am getting the following when trying to run a test.
Everything was working previously. I thought that if it didn't have data then it automatically downloaded it? That is what it has done previously.
The only thing I have done recently is delete a large .log file but I don't think that would affect things.
I am running the portable version so my the MT5bmodifiable files are on onedrive but never had a problem before.
Is there a way of forcing MT5 to download the data?
Any ideas?